ARK Survival Ascended Mesopithecus taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, you are stranded on an island with a diverse range of tameable prehistoric animals. These tames are vital to your survival, as they can aid you in gathering resources, protect you from predators, and provide other essential benefits in different aspects of gameplay. Among these creatures is the Mesopithecus, an invaluable companion that might be small in size, but its usefulness far outweighs its stature.

However, taming creatures such as the Mesopithecus can be challenging, as it requires knowledge of the various taming methods, proper planning, and the preferred food item that can finish the process. This article will guide you in taming a Mesopithecus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Mesopithecus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Mesopithecus belongs to a genus of primates in the Cercopithecidae family that existed during the Late Miocene to Late Pliocene period. In ARK Survival Ascended, unlike its aggressive relative, the Gigantopithecus, the Mesopithecus is an omnivorous monkey that is skittish in temperament and can easily get spooked by foreign entities.

However, when it comes to taming, both species of primates share a similar non-violent taming method. For this method, you will require specific food items and a Ghillie Suit. Although crouching can serve the same purpose, this suit is more efficient in helping you get closer to a Mesopithecus without scaring it away.

Use one of the following food items to tame a Mesopithecus:

Basic Kibble

Mejoberry

Berries

While the berries can be used for taming this monkey, the Basic Kibble is the optimal option due to its significantly shorter taming duration. Once you acquire the food item, equip it on the far-right slot of your hotbar.

To tame a Mesopithecus in ARK Survival Ascended, you must approach it slowly until you are close enough for the feeding prompt to appear. As mentioned earlier, crouching and wearing a Ghillie Suit will aid in this endeavor.

You will have to feed this monkey multiple times to fill up the taming meter. This will require you to wait a while every time you feed it before you can do so again. Once the meter is full, the taming process will be complete.

Where to find Mesopithecus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find a Mesopithecus in the following areas around the island:

The Western Approach

Southern Jungle

The Footpaw

Southern Islets

The Southeast Shores

The Eastern Forest

Smuggler's Pass

The Maw

The Grand Hills

If you come across this monkey during your adventures and end up scaring it away, consider using console commands to reset its spawn. However, note that to utilize these commands, you will either have to be the server host or play in single-player mode.

