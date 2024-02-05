ARK Survival Ascended Microraptor taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, Microraptors are one of the fastest creatures that can be tamed once they're knocked out. While most players focus more on taming large monsters, smaller beasts like Microraptors can come in very handy. It is a shoulder pet that can be helpful during PvP in the game. You can carry them on your shoulder or make them follow you while they attack anything that is hostile toward you.

These creatures are fast and deal great damage, making them a must-have in your roster. Taming a Microraptor can be challenging as you must know where to find and how to tame them.

That said, this article details everything you need to know about taming a Microraptor in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Microraptor in ARK Survival Ascended

You can tame a Microraptor by knocking it out and feeding it Rare Flowers (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: While the spawn location of these creatures is spread all over the Survival Ascended map, you can look for them in the Redwoods. Microraptors are carnivores and like living around areas with creatures for them to hunt. While these creatures are hard to find, you can use a fast land or flying tame to look for them easily. You can quickly locate them around areas with trees and water sources.

Preparation: Before taming the Microraptor, you must be well prepared. The preferred food for the Microraptor is rare flowers and mushrooms; you must have them in your inventory before starting the taming process. You can find these items in bushes or beaver dams.

Once you locate the beast, clear the area of any harmful dinos using a strong tame for a smooth taming process. You can use weapons or a strong tame, such as an Allosaurus, to clear the area.

Taming Process: Microraptors have the ability to knock you down from your mount and stun you. After locating the beast, approach it on foot to avoid being stunned. You must approach the creature slowly and knock it down using a tranquilizer dart or a potent weapon.

Once the creature is knocked down, you can start feeding it rare flowers or mushrooms to begin the taming process. You must also feed them narcotics as their torpor might run out, causing them to get up and run away. Once their taming bar is complete, you'll have your own ARK Survival Ascended Microraptor.

Uses of Microraptor

When going up against players in ARK Survival Ascended, you can use a Microraptor to attack and stun them off their mount, making it easy to take them out.