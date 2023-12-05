ARK Survival Ascended Parasaur taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended allows you to tame a large variety of prehistoric animals to aid in combat, resource gathering, and traversal on the island. This unique feature is what sets it apart from the other titles in the survival-craft genre.

Among these creatures, the Parasaurolophus, popularly known as Parasaur, is an invaluable early game tame due to its ability to detect enemies' locations and harvesting capabilities. There are two available taming methods in the title- "non-violent" and "knock-out."

The Parasaur requires the knock-out taming method, so let's look at how to tame a Parasaur in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Parasaur in ARK Survival Ascended

The Parasaur in ARK Survival Ascended belongs to a genus of hadrosaurid dinosaurs that existed during the Late Cretaceous period. It's a herbivore that feeds on the flora around the island and can be found on beaches and grasslands. These are skittish in temperament and will flee when approached.

You will require Bolas and taming food to tame a Parasaur. The former ensures that the dinosaur stays immobilized, and the latter is necessary to complete the process.

The following are the food items suitable for taming a Parasaur:

Basic Kibble

Mejoberry

Berries

Basic Kibble is the recommended food item for a Parasaur, as you will require the least amount of time to tame this dinosaur while using it.

To tame a Parasaur, you must immobilize it first using bolas on its legs and then attack it using slingshots or punches. The torpor meter will rise up with each attack. Once it is filled up, the dinosaur will be knocked out.

Feed this unconscious dinosaur the Basic Kibble to complete the taming process.

Where to find Parasaur in ARK Survival Ascended?

You can find a Parasaur in the following areas around the island:

The Western Plains

The Western Approach

Southern Jungle

Writhing Swamps

Southern Islets

The Southeast Shores

The Eastern Forest

Northern Shores

The Maw

Herbivore Island

You can also use the console commands to spawn a Parasaur if you're unable to locate it, provided you're either the server host or playing in single-player mode.

The Parasaur provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

Radar: While on turret mode or when you're mounted on a Parasaur, it can detect enemies' locations. This feature allows you to avoid danger while traversing the treacherous island.

While on turret mode or when you're mounted on a Parasaur, it can detect enemies' locations. This feature allows you to avoid danger while traversing the treacherous island. Gatherer: These creatures are adept at gathering berries, which is a vital resource to sustain your hunger and tame other creatures.

These creatures are adept at gathering berries, which is a vital resource to sustain your hunger and tame other creatures. Travel: It's a well-rounded mount that can help you travel on land and underwater. Due to its high speed, this dinosaur can also help you escape from predators or in underwater cave expeditions.

