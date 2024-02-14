ARK Survival Ascended Pegomastax taming guide

Pegomastax in ARK Survival Ascended is an aggressive herbivore that can be tamed passively. It has one of the most unique taming methods in the game and is also one of the most useful tames. Although locating a Pegomastax is easy, there are some things you need to prepare before taming the dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended. You must also be careful while taming the beast, as it can steal everything from your inventory before you know it.

This article will explain how you can tame a Pegomastax, the items you require, and how you can use it once after successfully taming it.

How to tame an ARK Survival Ascended Pegomastax

You can tame a Pegomastax by adding Mejoberries to your inventory and letting it steal from you (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: You can find a Pegomastax along the shoreline and in some of the jungle areas on the ARK Survival Ascended map. While a Pegomastax is not hard to find, you can use a fast land tame or a fast flying tame to look for them efficiently. Beaches are the best place to find these bird-like creatures, as they usually spawn there. However, you must be prepared before heading out to tame a Pegomastax.

Preparation and taming: You need to farm some Mejoberries and add them to your last inventory slot before heading out to find one of these beasts. After finding an ARK Survival Ascended Pegomastax and securing the area around it using a strong tame, you can begin the taming process.

To tame the monster, you have to go near it and let it steal food from your inventory. Once you're near the beast, it will leap forward, steal anything in your inventory slot, and run away. The taming process will start after the beast steals ARK Survival Ascended Mejoberries from your inventory.

Once the beast steals from you, it will start running away, and you'll have to chase it to continue the taming process. The Pegomastax will keep stealing from you at certain intervals, slowly taking away items from your inventory. The taming bar will keep increasing as the Pegomastax steals from you. Once the bar is full, the beast will be tamed and ready to use.

Uses of ARK Survival Ascended Pegomastax: A Pegomastax can carry weight, making it useful while farming. You can also use it while raiding an enemy base to steal as much as possible. Leaving multiple of these beasts in your base can prevent raids, as they will steal from enemies that enter the base.

