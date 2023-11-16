ARK Survival Ascended Pelagornis taming guide

Studio Wildcard's ARK Survival Ascended takes place in the prehistoric era, where you can interact with dinosaurs and other ancient creatures. These beasts have unique skills, making them valuable assets in the game. However, before using them for various activities in the title, you will first have to tame them.

One of the ancient creatures in ARK Survival Ascended is the Pelagornis, a large water bird that can be very useful for beginners. Here's how you can tame the beast in the game and use it for various purposes.

How to tame Pelagornis in ARK Survival Ascended

The Pelagornis is one of the best early-game tames in ARK Survival Ascended. It comes with a unique feature that allows you to equip a fishing rod while riding it. Furthermore, due to its attack bonuses against small fish, it can be an efficient fish gatherer for other piscivore creatures.

The Pelagornis is a very useful creature and an excellent pick for farming organic polymer. It is generally timid and calm in nature, but as soon as it sees any sign of conflict, it will try to flee.

Here's how in-game biologist and paleontologist Helena Walker describes the Pelagornis:

"The much-larger ancestor of water birds like the stork or pelican, Pelagornis miocaenus shares many traits with its modern-day brethren. However, it seems to spend far more time hunting for fish over the open deep sea. In fact, I have rarely spotted a wild Pelagornis anywhere near the coasts of the main Island, as it prefers to rest its wings by paddling on the ocean's surface rather than waddling along the Island's beaches. Perhaps this behavior is a result of its survival instincts. "

"The Early Miocene was a post-dinosaur epoch, after all, and Pelagornis would not be accustomed to such predators. Considering how quickly it flees from humans, one can hardly blame its caution."

Before taming a Pelagornis, you must first find one. The best spots to find the creature are the beach and over the sea.

To tame a Pelagornis, follow these steps:

As the Pelagornis can fly away quickly once you attack it, the most reliable strategy is taming it with the knockout method.

This creature has deficient health, so use Bolas to catch one and prevent it from fleeing.

Remember to catch it when it is on land; otherwise, it might drown and eventually die because of its low health.

Once you've captured one, gather foods like regular Kibble, raw Prime Fish Meat, and cooked Prime Fish Meat.

Go close to the Pelagornis and feed the required food to it.

After following these steps, the Pelagornis will be tamed in ARK Survival Ascended. To turn it into a flying, fast-moving mount, you must craft a Pelagornis Saddle by gathering Hide, Fiber, and Chitin.

This concludes our guide on taming a Pelagornis in ARK Survival Ascended.