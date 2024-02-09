ARK Survival Ascended Sabertooth taming guide

Sabertooth is a large, highly aggressive cat with long teeth in ARK Survival Ascended. The carnivore usually lives in mountain areas, is extremely aggressive, and will attack as soon as it sees you; it can be tamed through knockout. A Sabertooth rarely spawns alone. Since they are primarily found in pairs or groups, it can be hard to tame them. You must be well prepared while taming them, as their large fangs can kill you instantly.

Although hard to tame, they have multiple uses and can be a great addition to your roster. That said, this guide will explain everything you need to know about taming an ARK Survival Ascended Sabertooth.

How to tame a Sabertooth in ARK Survival Ascended

You can tame a Sabertooth by knocking it out and feeding it Regular Kibble. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: In ARK Survival Ascended, Sabertooth only spawns in high mountains, mainly in the Snow Biome. They can tolerate extremely low temperatures, making them capable of living in these areas. They can also spawn along the shorelines on the map. You must use proper insulation before heading out to catch these monsters; you can use snow gear and an Otter to keep yourself properly insulated.

Preparation: You must prepare adequately before attempting to tame these monsters. First, you'll need a strong and fast-flying tame, then some Regular Kibble or Raw mutton as they are its preferred food. You will also need some snow gear to protect yourself from the cold. Make sure to equip them or add them to your inventory before taming a Sabertooth.

Taming: To tame the monster, you must first find one, which can be done by searching in the Snow biome using a flying tame such as Argentavis. Once you find it, pick it up using your flying tame and take it somewhere safe. Refrain from taming it near the pack, as the whole pack will get aggressive and start attacking you.

Once you have the Sabertooth away from its pack, knock it down using tranquilizer darts. You might need multiple shots to take it down. After the beast is down, approach it and feed it Regular Kibble or Raw Mutton to tame it. During the taming process, you need to check its torpor drop as well. If the torpor drops, the beast might awake and ruin the whole taming process.

Uses of Sabertooth in ARK Survival Ascended: They are great hunters, and you can use them to hunt Organic Polymer, Chitin, Hide, and more. Sabertooths are also great mounts; you can benefit from their speed, stamina, and weight-carrying capability or use them for battle.