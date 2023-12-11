ARK Survival Ascended Stegosaurus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is the latest title in the survival-craft genre developed by Studio Wildcard. In this title, you will come across a diverse range of prehistoric animals that, once tamed, can offer various advantages in different facets of gameplay. These include efficient resource gathering, swift traversal on the island, and unique combat abilities.

Among these prehistoric creatures is the Stegosaurus, valued for its tanking abilities against bosses and usefulness in transportation. It's also the preferred tame for grinding experience levels in the title. Taming it requires the knock-out strategy, which entails battling this mighty dinosaur.

This article will guide you in taming the Stegosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Stegosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Stegosaurus belongs to a genus of quadrupedal herbivorous, armored dinosaurs that existed during the Late Jurassic period. While this dinosaur is a docile creature in ARK Survival Ascended, provoking it in any way will lead to aggression.

As the Stegosaurus requires the knock-out taming method, essential items, such as Tranquilizer Arrows or darts and a preferred food item, are necessary to complete the process.

Use one of the following food items to tame a Stegosaurus:

Regular Kibble

Mejoberry

Berries

While the different berries can suffice for taming this dinosaur, the Regular Kibble is a far better option as it requires the least amount of time for the process to be complete.

To tame a Stegosaurus, shoot it with Tranquilizers from a considerable distance. As it's a slow dinosaur, you can kite it without much of a hassle, which is necessary to stay away from its melee range, as it can inflict lethal damage.

Like other creatures, every Tranquilizer shot on the dinosaur will fill up the torpor meter. When it is filled up, the creature will be rendered unconscious. Feeding it the Regular Kibble will complete the taming process.

Where to find Stegosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find a Stegosaurus in the following areas around the island:

The Western Plains

The Grand Hills

Frozen Tooth

Far's Peak

The Red Peak

Herbivore Island

The Western Approach

Southern Jungle

Weathertop

Southern Islets

The Southeast Shores

The Eastern Forest

Northern Shores

Besides the Snow biome, the Stegosaurus can be found in almost every other region on the island. However, if you are unable to find one, consider utilizing the console commands. Note that it will require you to either be the server host or play in single-player mode to use them.

The Stegosaurus provides the following utilities in ARK Survival Ascended:

Tank: The Stegosaurus boasts a high armor rating in its hardened plate mode, making it an excellent tame for tanking bosses.

The Stegosaurus boasts a high armor rating in its hardened plate mode, making it an excellent tame for tanking bosses. Transportation: It can serve as a transport for resource-gathering expeditions due to its ability to store a considerable quantity of items.

It can serve as a transport for resource-gathering expeditions due to its ability to store a considerable quantity of items. Experience Gain: Due to its exorbitant melee damage, it can easily kill creatures that provide high levels of experience.

