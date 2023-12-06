ARK Survival Ascended Terror Bird taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is Studio Wildcraft's official remake of ARK Survival Evolved in the widely popular survival-craft genre. Besides the various upgrades in graphical fidelity and gameplay mechanics, this title's main appeal compared to its competitors involves a unique feature that allows you to tame every available prehistoric creature on the island.

Among these animals is the Terror Bird, an invaluable companion that can function as your primary mount for exploration and PvP combat due to its swiftness and scouting capabilities. However, taming this creature can be quite arduous as it necessitates the knock-out method. This article will guide you in taming a Terror Bird in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Terror Bird in ARK Survival Ascended

The Terror Bird was among the largest apex predators to exist in South America during the Cainozoic. In ARK Survival Ascended, it's a carnivore that feeds on the fauna around the island. Due to being extremely aggressive in temperament, this creature will attack any foreign entity on sight.

For the knock-out taming method, you will require proper preparations — which include taming an Argentavis, acquiring food items, and prepping a trap.

You will require one of the following food items to tame a Terror Bird:

Regular Kibble

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Meat

Regular Kibble is the best option here because it takes the least amount of time to complete the taming process. For the trap, you can build a stone house without a ceiling.

Once you have acquired all the necessary items, you can tame a Terror Bird by grabbing it with an Argentavis and dropping it inside your stone house. Once the creature is inside the trap, you will be able to shoot it with Tranquilizer Arrows or darts without much hassle. Each hit will fill up the torpor meter.

After this meter is full, the giant bird will be rendered unconscious. Feed it the Regular Kibble to complete the taming process.

Where to find Terror Bird in ARK Survival Ascended?

The Terror Bird is an excellent tame for scouting. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can find the Terror Bird in the following areas around the island:

The Belly of the Beast

The Redwood Forests

The Western Plains

Smuggler's Pass

The Deep Island

You can also use console commands to spawn a Terror Bird if you're unable to find one. However, to utilize these commands, you must either be the server host or play in single-player mode.

The Terror Bird provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

Scout: Similar to an Ostrich, the Terror Bird is extremely swift on land. It can also glide from mountains and inflict exorbitant damage on enemies. These abilities enable it to perform as an excellent scout while exploring the island.

Similar to an Ostrich, the Terror Bird is extremely swift on land. It can also glide from mountains and inflict exorbitant damage on enemies. These abilities enable it to perform as an excellent scout while exploring the island. Escape Vehicle: You can utilize the Terror Bird's speed to escape from dangerous situations.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.