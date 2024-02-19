Ark Survival Ascended Tusoteuthis taming guide

Among the various beasts living in the ocean's deep parts in Ark Survival Ascended, Tusoteuthis, or simply Tuso, is a large squid-like creature that are considered highly lethal. It can grab some of the biggest tames, drag them towards, and inflict astonishing damage. Tusoteuthis is a nightmarish creature with long tentacles and a large beak that can easily take down most of the beasts in the game.

The beast is quite lethal, and taming it can be a challenging process. Before heading out to tame this monster, you must know its location and the proper taming process. That said, this guide explains everything you need to learn about taming a Tusoteuthis in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to tame an Ark Survival Ascended Tusoteuthis

You can tame a Tusotuethis by feeding it black pearls (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: Ark Survival Ascended Tusoteuthis is a large underwater tame that can be found near the edge of the map. Players must head to the deepest parts of the ocean to look for this monster. You can easily use a solid and fast underwater tame to look for a Tusoteuthis. After reaching the edge of the map, you must dive in deep inside the sea to look for it.

Taming Process: In Ark Survival Ascended, Tusoteuthis is a passive tame, meaning you don't have to knock it down to tame it. Start by getting a scuba suit and farming an abundance of Black Pearls; you can use an Otter, to farm them effectively.

Once you have the pearls in your inventory and have equipped the scuba suit, start heading to the deep parts of the ocean. Remember to take a Mosasaurus with you, as it is the best time to help you tame a Tusoteuthis.

After locating the Tusoteuthis, head towards it while it is mounted on your tame. The beast will get agro and grab your Mosasaurus, dragging it close; at this point, when it is focusing on the Mosasaurus, get off it, go near the beak of the Tusoteuthis, and feed it Black Pearls. Once you do this, the taming bar will start increasing. Repeat this process until the taming bar is complete, and you'll have your very own Tusoteuthis.

Uses of Ark Survival Ascended Tusoteuthis: It is a great battle tame; it can grab any monster, pull it close, and crush it, slowly decreasing their health until they're dead. This grab-and-crush method even works on enormous dinosaurs such as Rex and Megalodon. You can also use it to grab other dinos while taming them, eliminating the necessity of traps.