ARK Survival Ascended Mosasaurus taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, Mosasaurus are large aquatic carnivores that can be tamed through a Knockout strategy. Taming a Mosasaurus can be scary due to its aggressive nature and deep ocean spawn locations. While taming the monster can be difficult, it has multiple purposes and can be helpful. Its extremely damaging capability and large size make it a tremendous underwater beast to tame.

Taming a Mosasaurus requires preparation and knowledge about the monster's spawn location and preferred food. Fortunately, there are ways to make the taming process less complicated. That said, this article details everything you need to know about taming a Mosasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Mosasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can tame a Mosasaurus by knocking it down and feeding it Exceptional Kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: Mosasaurus are large creatures living in the deepest part of the ocean. You'll need to head out to the farthest parts of the sea, around the edge of the map, to find them.

You can use a strong underwater tame, such as a Basilosaurus, Sarco, or Ichthyosaurus, to locate the Mosasaurus safely and eliminate other aggressive creatures. You'll also need a diving suit, as taming it requires you to stay underwater for an extended period.

Preparation and taming: Before heading out to tame a Mosasaurus, you must prepare some Exceptional Kibble, as this is its preferred food. You must also carry narcotics to keep this monster down during taming. Once everything is ready, you can head out to the ocean on an underwater tame.

Once you have reached the deepest parts of the ocean and located the monster, you can start clearing the area. You must remove anything that can attack you, your tame, or the Mosasaurus. Securing the area is extremely necessary, as aggressive creatures can kill the Mosasaurus or you during taming.

After securing the area, you can start knocking out the monster. First, mount on your strong and fast underwater tame and begin attacking the ARK Survival Ascended Mosasaurus. Once the beast gets aggressive and starts chasing, you must back away from it and attack quickly. You have to repeat this process until the Mosasaurus is knocked out.

Once down, you can feed it Exceptional Kibble to start the taming process. You will also have to keep checking its torpor and feed it narcotics to keep it knocked out while it is being tamed.

Uses of Mosasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can use a Mosasaurus to transport goods, battle, and more (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Transporting goods: Mosasaurus' saddle has a lot of space, making it capable of transporting various goods and multiple players.

Battles: ARK Survival Ascended Mosasaurus is extremely potent and has excellent damage and health. You can use it to tank while other tames attack your enemies or use Mosasaurus' melee damage to take your opponents down.

