ARK Survival Ascended Valguero: Ice Wyvern Trench location guide

The Great Trench, aka Ice Wyvern Trench in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero, is the go-to place if you're looking to secure some Ice Wyvern Eggs. Located on the northernmost fringes of the map, temperatures can vary between 90-125 °F/32-52 °C. This cold region is perfect for these flying brutues.

The reason it's commonly called Ice Wyvern Trench is due to a long ravine that runs for a few hundred meters, with Ice Wyvern nests adorning the walls. There's also an intricate cave system at the end of the trench, but we'll get to that later on. For now, here's everything you need to know about the Ice Wyvern Trench and where to find it on ARK Survival Ascended Valguero.

Where to find the Ice Wyvern Trench in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero?

Use this large lake as the reference point (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

As mentioned, the Ice Wyvern Trench in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero is located in the northern part of the map. A good reference point to start this expedition would be at these coordinates: 18.4, 85.6. You'll come into view of a massive lake, and if you follow the river upstream, you'll find the Ice Wyvern Trench; coordinates are: 8.7, 81.1.

Look for purple crystals to find the Trench (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Remember to prepare for the cold (and heat, if you plan to explore beyond the Ice Wyvern Trench in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero). That said, you will know when you reach the starting area of the Ice Wyvern Trench as purple rock/crystal formations will come into view. Use these as a visual marker, if needed.

What can you find at the Ice Wyvern Trench in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero?

Ice Wyvern Eggs (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Once you're close, Ice Wyverns will begin to spawn in. They care while engaging them, as their icy breath will slow you down and deal damage. To get Ice Wyvern Eggs, look for nests that have been carved into the side of the trench. Here are a few locations you can try your luck to get Ice Wyvern Eggs:

7.7, 78.3

7.4, 76.9

7.5, 76.3

Keep in mind that, depending on your server and other factors, you may not find any Ice Wyvern Eggs at these locations when you're exploring. You may need to look for other nests in the area or circle back to the aforementioned coordinates at a later time.

Entrance to the Fire Wyvern Cave (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Aside from the Ice Wyvern, if you're looking for something more fiery, you can take the plunge of fate and head into the active volcano at the end of the Trench. The entrance to it can be found at these coordinates: 9.4, 70.9.

Inside the active volcano (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

It goes without saying that if the Ice Wyvern Trench has Ice Wyverns, you'll encounter Fire Wyverns inside the active volcano. This is a high-risk area, especially if you are not prepared to deal with the extreme heat. You'll find nests carved into the walls of the active volcano as you explore. This is your chance to bag yourself you're very own Fire Wyvern.

