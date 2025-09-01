ARK Survival Ascended: When and how to build your first base

Getting a functional base up and running in ARK Survival Ascended is perhaps one of the most important aspects of the game. It allows you to have a safe (not for very long) space, where you can rest and recuperate (which is also doubtful). It will also serve as your bastion and bulwark, in which you'll be able to store items, craft new gear, and of course, decorate to your heart's content.

However, as a newcomer, there's a lot to learn about setting up a base. Understanding where to build, when to build, and what materials to use will make all the difference. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.

Where to build your base on the island in ARK Survival Ascended

Pick a piece of flat land to build upon (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/LolsAtLance)

There are a few things to take into account when choosing where to build your base. Here's the list: Easy to defend, resources, types of creatures that spawn, flat terrain, and proximity to water. All of these play into one another to give you the best chance of surviving and thriving. Here's a more detailed breakdown of each point:

Defensible Area : Look for areas with natural fortifications. This includes things like cliffs or islands, which will make defending your base easier. Attackers will have to navigate these natural obstacles to get to you.

: Look for areas with natural fortifications. This includes things like cliffs or islands, which will make defending your base easier. Attackers will have to navigate these natural obstacles to get to you. Resources : Proximity to essential resources like Metal, Obsidian, Wood, and other rare minerals will greatly impact your gameplay. However, these are prime locations and may be contested. As such, you may need to pick a spot that hasn't already been claimed or scouted.

: Proximity to essential resources like Metal, Obsidian, Wood, and other rare minerals will greatly impact your gameplay. However, these are prime locations and may be contested. As such, you may need to pick a spot that hasn't already been claimed or scouted. Creature Spawn : There is no shortage of creatures in ARK Survival Ascended, but not all of them are social beings. Some want to kill you on the spot. Depending on what type of creatures you want to tame or kill, your starter base location will vary.

: There is no shortage of creatures in ARK Survival Ascended, but not all of them are social beings. Some want to kill you on the spot. Depending on what type of creatures you want to tame or kill, your starter base location will vary. Flat Land : When looking for a spot to build, take into account the elevation of the land. Having a large flat area to build upon is going to make things much easier for you. It will also give you visibility.

: When looking for a spot to build, take into account the elevation of the land. Having a large flat area to build upon is going to make things much easier for you. It will also give you visibility. Waterbody: While you don't need access to water per se, it's good to choose a location that is nearby to running water. It will allow for a quick getaway should you be attacked, and it'll also give you access to aquatic creatures like the Helicoprion.

That being said, here's a list of locations you can choose from to build your first starter base. However, keep in mind that some of them will be harder to navigate than others, but if you're up for a challenge, it's worth taking them into consideration. Here's the list:

Southern Peninsula

Central South Crescent Coast

Herbivore Island

Aside from these locations, you're free to explore and find a prime piece of real estate for yourself. Just be sure to scout the area before setting up your base.

Does base material matter in ARK Survival Ascended

Wood works fine for the early-game (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/LolsAtLance)

Since this will be your first base, Thatch and Wood are likely going to be your go-to materials to build. This is not a wrong move, as more advanced materials will be limited during the opening hours of gameplay. However, keep in mind that weak materials will make it easier for players and creatures to rip apart your base. This is not a question of if, but rather a question of when.

To answer the question, yes, materials do make a huge difference. When you start to build using Stone, Metal, and Tek, your base will become all but nigh indestructible (unless an entire clan attacks you).

When should you build your base in ARK Survival Ascended?

Build slowly, don't rush the process (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/LolsAtLance)

There's never a "right" time to build a starter base, and as such, the best time would be as soon as you can. Use Thatch and/or Wood to build as soon as you have a surplus. Create a safe spot for craft and sleeping in the midst of the chaos. This base doesn't have to be large, but it should have enough space for the basics.

Once you have a couple of hours in-game and understand the basics, you can consider creating a permanent base if you have the resources. Just remember to follow the aforementioned tips about where to place your base, and you should (hopefully) be fine.

Things to have in your starter base in ARK Survival Ascended

Bed is a must-have (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/LolsAtLance)

Your starter base doesn't need luxuries, but it does need a few things that are essential to your survival. Here's a small list of things you should create and why you need them:

Bed: Allows you to respawn at your base if you die while exploring.

Allows you to respawn at your base if you die while exploring. Storage Box: Provides a secure place to store your gathered resources, which in turn lets you keep your inventory relatively free.

Provides a secure place to store your gathered resources, which in turn lets you keep your inventory relatively free. Campfire: Essential for cooking food and purifying water to ensure you don't starve.

Essential for cooking food and purifying water to ensure you don't starve. Crafting Station: Needed for crafting early-game items and basic narcotics that will ensure longevity.

