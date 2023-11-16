ARK Survival Ascended Xbox launch delayed yet again, sparks outrage among fans

While the ARK Survival Ascended launch on PC has been somewhat smooth, it looks like the console launch is jinxed. For the third time this month, the developers have had to delay the launch, an action that has invited harsh criticism from the fans of the franchise. The developers are still citing certification issues as the reason behind the delay, but fans have expressed quite some skepticism regarding the same.

Considering that the game is available on multiple platforms and has crossplay enabled, this will definitely put console players on a backfoot, considering that the release on both Xbox and PlayStation systems is still pending.

When does ARK Survival Ascended release on Xbox?

Expand Tweet

Based on the information revealed by Studio Wildcard, ARK Survival Ascended could go live on Xbox Series X and S sometime early next week.

Although the developers haven't mentioned a date for the same, they might be looking to release the game by Monday or Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, the developers mentioned that they were working with Microsoft on solving the certification issues and would be resubmitting the build as soon as possible. A more precise release date should be available by the end of this week.

However, fans of the game aren't convinced at all. They feel that the launch will be further delayed. Moreover, there's a chance that the game might go live along with the PlayStation 5 launch.

The developers have yet to mention a release date for ARK Survival Ascended on the PlayStation 5 at this point in time, but they have mentioned that the launch is on track and there won't be any delays.

Expand Tweet

This might not bode well for the game, considering that an extended delay might cause players to lose interest whatsoever. Furthermore, this will definitely put console players on a back foot because the game has crossplay and the maps are usually shared.

So when console players are just starting out, most PC players will already have established really strong bases and will have a huge lead over them in ARK Survival Ascended.

Studio Wildcard has spoken about accelarated leveling for console players, but considering that there's almost a month's gap between the PC and console launches, the rate of the accelarated leveling on the latter will have to be extremely high in order for players to catch up.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for ARK Survival Ascended in the near future. Considering that there's so much delay with respect to the game's launch on consoles, hopefully the game won't have any major issues once it goes live on the said systems.