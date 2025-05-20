As fans await 3.26, GGG announces a second Path of Exile 2 race event

Soon after teasing Path of Exile 3.26, Grinding Gear Games has announced a surprise race in Path of Exile 2. Featuring an exclusive, unique reward, all you need to do is complete Act 3 of the game by defeating Doryani before other players. This event likely comes as testing grounds for future custom events, as GGG recently launched patch 0.2.0h that added Private Leagues.

It also acts as a filler to attract gamers before the long-awaited Path of Exile 1 league. This article goes through all the details, including the event dates/duration and rewards, alongside what builds you can use to compete in it.

All you need to know about the Path of Exile 2 Doryani race event

The Doryani Kill event Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Named Doryani Kill in the league tab, this event will be open to everyone starting May 25, 2025. The rules are simple: the first player to defeat Doryani in Path of Exile 2 will receive the event-exclusive Demigod's Virtue unique helmet. There are also no stream requirements, as it is a casual run.

The event extends to all classes, meaning there will be a total of seven winners. You’ll be competing in a Standard Solo Self-Found environment with a fixed layout. Standard means you don’t need to worry about dying and starting all over. However, there is a penalty for death.

Death will slow you down (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Facing death in the event will set you back one minute, as all forms of player moments will be restricted for the duration. This may not sound like much, but a minute difference can rob you of potential victory.

If you aren’t able to make it on May 25, don’t worry, as Doryani Kill will take place across three different days, with each day being a standalone event. There is also no limit on how many events one can join.

Below are the dates and timing for the event:

Race 1: May 25, 2025 (8 pm UTC) (1 pm PDT) (1:30 am IST) (4 pm EST)

May 25, 2025 (8 pm UTC) (1 pm PDT) (1:30 am IST) (4 pm EST) Race 2: June 1, 2025 (8 pm UTC) (1 pm PDT) (1:30 am IST) (4 pm EST)

June 1, 2025 (8 pm UTC) (1 pm PDT) (1:30 am IST) (4 pm EST) Race 3: June 8, 2025 (8 pm UTC) (1 pm PDT) (1:30 am IST) (4 pm EST)

Apart from the main prize, there are other rewards. Those who compete in other challenges faster and clear each class will receive PoE 2 desk pads. The fastest out of all will get to design a Divination Card.

Best skill recommendations for the Path of Exile 2 race event

The Path of Exile 2 Doryani race suggested skills (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Since top players from each character class will be crowned winners, there is an option to compete using the class you are best at. If you already have a build in mind, great. Else, let’s look at build options that allow you to clear an area quickly while dealing good boss damage.

Huntress

If you want to compete using the latest class, go with Rake or Lightning Spear. Start with Whirling Slash and Twister combo. After reaching level 7, Rake is possibly the best option, as Lightning Spear requires some setup.

Sorceress/Witch

The best skill to clear an early campaign for Sorceress and Witch will be Spark with Flame Wall and Orb of Storms. After reaching level 22, pick up Arc as the main boss damage while keeping Spark for area clear.

Ranger

Lightning Arrow is the best way to start with Ranger when it comes to speed clearing. Just drop Lightning Rod and chain Lightning Arrow until the target is dead. Use Herald of Thunder for increased damage.

Monk

Start with Glacial Cascade before moving on to Tempest Bell. This will be your main boss damage early on. In the Further Acts, pairing Tempest Bell with Storm Wave will massively increase the damage output. Don’t spend too much time on mobbing, as the build isn’t the best for clearing speed.

Warrior

Boneshatter paired with Infernal Cry might be the best option if you plan on entering the race with Warrior. There aren’t many options here, so pick up Shockwave Totem, which will further help in boss fights. Make use of Warbringer Ascendancy to lower boss defenses.

Mercenary

Artillery Ballista is one of the few viable options for Mercenary, but it’s available later. Start with Explosive Grenade and move to Galvanic Shards until you unlock Artillery Ballista. Ascendancy with Gemling Legionnaire allow you to use a passive like Integrated Efficiency for more damage.

