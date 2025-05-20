Path of Exile 2: Demigod's Virtue Unique item, explained

Path of Exile 2’s first race event, Doryani Kill, is set to begin on May 25, 2025. Players across PC and consoles are free to join and try to become the first player to defeat Doryani with their preferred character class. The reward offered to the winners is Demigod's Virtue, a unique item only obtainable through this event.

A total of 21 players can acquire this unique item. The event will also be available on June 1 and June 8. This is to give everyone a fair chance to secure the reward, so don’t worry too much about being unable to participate or win the first time.

This article will go over the details about Demigod's Virtue in the game and how to participate in the event.

Path of Exile 2 Demigod's Virtue explained

Path of Exile 2 Demigod's Virtue effects (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Originally added with Path of Exile 2 patch 0.1.1e update, Demigod's Virtue provides a 25% increase in item rarity. The item can work well for stacking item rarity through various pieces of gear for better loot drops. However, it does come with a big downside.

Apart from providing a boost to item rarity, it does not offer other benefits, such as defense stats. Since a single piece of gear can make a lot of difference in the game, Demigod's Virtue becomes a niche item that serves well as a collectible.

This is likely because giving away a powerful unique only to a handful of players will spark a community backlash. There is another word attached to the armor affix called Virtuous, which does not seem to have any effect.

Tabula Rasa is another unique in a similar category that does not feature any effects or armor. But it does have six sockets, which can be used for Runes and Talisman to min-max a build. In higher-level content, it’s better to go with a little less item rarity in favor of other stats on the helmet.

Winners of the event are free to trade the reward or turn it into a cosmetic /convertracereward command. This will allow players to use the helmet as a cosmetic over other helmets.

How to take part in Path of Exile 2’s first race event

New update will add the Doryani Kill event (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Participating in the Doryani Kill will be similar to PoE 1. Available in the character section screen, players can enter the event by simply clicking the Join button and creating a character to participate in the race.

Upon creating a character and joining, they will be sent to a Standard Solo Self-Found (SSF) realm. This means players cannot team up or trade with others. The player movement will also be restricted until the event starts.

