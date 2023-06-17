Asheara's Khanjar in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4’s Rogue class is preferred by fans inclined to use an agile character that can be robust in both long and close-range combat. Apart from the class’ myriad skills and abilities, you can also leverage the plethora of loot you acquire from slaying foes in the world of Sanctuary, especially Unique items like Asheara’s Khanjar that come with a set of Affixes.

It is a powerful dagger that a Rogue can equip, and it should be your priority if you want to unleash faster attacks on foes. Like all the other Unique items, this weapon is also a random drop that involves the tough ordeal of playing Diablo 4 on very challenging difficulty levels.

How to easily get the Asheara's Khanjar in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 regularly offers you a healthy amount of loot which is instrumental in tackling varied enemy types. While you won’t face much resistance on a lower difficulty, you will definitely need the help of robust gear when delving into the end-game content. If you opt for a Rogue character, you can try acquiring Asheara’s Khanjar.

It must be noted that all Unique items, including this dagger, can only be obtained as a random loot drop by playing Diablo 4 on World Tier 3 Nightmare or World Tier 4 Torment. You should therefore prioritize completing the game’s story campaign first, which will allow you to partake in a Capstone Dungeon named Cathedral of Light.

You can raise the difficulty to World Tier 3 with the help of the World Tier Statue in the town of Kyovashad. You can then play the game organically and try to vary your experience by pursuing Helltide events, clearing Nightmare Dungeons, and more. You should have a good grasp on your character by this point as these activities are quite challenging.

You can refer to this comprehensive guide to craft one of the best Rogue PvE-oriented builds in Diablo 4. Chances are that you might not obtain Asheara’s Khanjar on World Tier 3. In that case, do not hesitate to go through the aforementioned activities on World Tier 4 Torment.

Asheara's Khanjar Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

You can avail of the following Affixes and Unique Effect from this dagger:

Unique Effect

Upon landing hits with this dagger for a few seconds, your attack speed increases by a certain percentage.

Affixes

Increased skill damage.

Additional damage to adversaries that are crowd-controlled.

Slight boost to damage for a few seconds on securing an elite kill.

Greater chance of getting a lucky hit.

Higher amount of damage to close enemies.

Asheara’s Dagger is best suited for any melee-focused Rogue builds you plan to craft. The Unique Effect of this dagger and the damage boosts to crowd-controlled and close enemies is a great advantage in hectic combat encounters. You will be able to have an increased attack speed which is quite useful when you are merely farming for loot and wish to clear out areas faster.

This dagger won't be ideal if you prefer long-range combat using your Rogue. You must farm for Skyhunter bow instead, and you can refer to this guide highlighting all the Affixes and Unique Effects associated with it.

