Aspect of the Calm Breeze in Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Diablo 4 transports you to the world of Sanctuary and pits you against ferocious enemies at every step of the journey. You are bound to amass a plethora of gear upon slaying foes and partaking in the myriad activities within the game. You will encounter loot of several rarities, including legendary items, that come bundled with bonuses known as Aspects.

Diablo 4 comprises many of these bonuses, among which is Aspect of the Calm Breeze. You are liable to find Aspects belonging to categories like utility, defensive, offensive, resources, and mobility. Aspect of the Calm Breeze belongs to the resource category and can only be used by the Druid class.

How to obtain Aspect of the Calm Breeze in Diablo 4?

The location of Grinning Labyrinth. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can acquire Diablo 4 Aspect of the Calm Breeze either by clearing out the dungeon named Grinning Labyrinth or extracting it from any item belonging to the legendary rarity with the help of an occultist.

If you proceed with clearing the dungeon, you will first need to find it. In order to do so, travel to the Dry Steppes region and navigate to the Khargai Crags area. You can try heading in the southeast direction of Ked Bardu to come across this area. Another way to approach it is by traveling southwest from a waypoint called Fate’s Retreat.

You can use the following pointers to clear out this dungeon:

Your first task will be to decimate the demonic corruption.

After dealing with two such corruptions, you must head to Endless Coil.

You must then gear up to face elite enemies known as Grinning Fiends. You will face a swarm of adversaries along with the fiends.

Proceed to a place called Grinning Chamber.

The final objective of this dungeon is to beat the Scourge of the Land boss.

You must watch out for Scourge of the Land's swing attack. (Image via Diablo 4)

Scourge of the Land resorts to slamming attacks and can occasionally unleash a swing using his mace weapon. Furthermore, it is wise to stay away from the red pools that are created because of his slam attacks. Other foes emerge from these pools, thereby requiring you to be on guard at all times. You can also encounter this boss in the Endless Gates dungeon.

Once you beat this boss, Aspect of the Calm Breeze will be yours and can be accessed in the Codex of Power. If you don’t wish to partake in the dungeon, then the other alternative is to obtain legendary loot, which possesses this Aspect. After acquiring such an item, you can head to the occultist and extract the Aspect from it.

What are the effects associated with Diablo 4 Aspect of the Calm Breeze?

Aspect of the Calm Breeze offers a chance to restore Spirit (Image via Diablo 4)

You can leverage the following effect tied to the Aspect of the Calm Breeze:

Druid’s Wind Shear ability offers a significant lucky hit chance of completely restoring the Spirit.

It is worth noting that you must acquire the Wind Shear skill for your Druid character in order to take advantage of this effect. This is one of the best skills for Druid which triggers a wind attack that deals some amount of damage to foes.