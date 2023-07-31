Aspect of Might in Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Diablo 4 presents many cohesive gameplay mechanics to delve into and leverage stat boosts. You are liable to come across a variety of loot belonging to different rarities. Along with that, another potent way of availing robust bonuses is through the many Legendary Aspects in the game. Aspect of Might is one such Aspect that you can obtain in this title.

Diablo 4 categorizes them into offensive, defensive, utility, and mobility. Aspect of Might is associated with the defensive category and can be utilized regardless of the class you are playing as. Additionally, there are some Aspects that can only be used by a particular class.

How to obtain Aspect of Might in Diablo 4

The location of Dark Ravine dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are two ways to obtain this Diablo 4 Aspect. The first method is by clearing a dungeon named Dark Ravine, and the other is to extract it from any legendary loot it is associated with.

If you wish to clear out the dungeon, head to a spot located east of Ked Bardu within the Dry Steppes region. Travel to the northern side of Tusma Rift to come across the Dark Ravine dungeon. It is worth noting that you must progress the story (within Act 3) in Dry Steppes for it to unlock.

You can refer to the following objectives that are part of this dungeon:

Slay all the enemies along with collecting Animus from foes known as Animus Carriers.

You must then return the Animus to an urn within the dungeon.

Navigate to a spot known as Ancient Cavern.

You will come across enemy types called Favored which can pose a bit of a challenge to you. Additionally, you will need to defeat three of them within this dungeon.

Upon slaying all three Favored adversaries, you will need to make your way to the Ritual Chamber.

Your final objective will be to beat Mother’s Judgement boss.

Mother's Judgement is the final boss in this dungeon (Image via Diablo 4)

Defeating this boss is tough, as she possesses many powerful attacks and movesets. Lightning strikes is one of her most frequently used attacks and it is wise to stay cautious of it. You can refer to this extensive guide on how to defeat Mother’s Judgement.

Once you beat her, the dungeon will be completed, unlocking the Aspect of Might in the Codex of Power. Alternatively, you can try to farm for a legendary item that has this Aspect tied to it and then head to the occultist to imprint it on any desired gear. This process, however, makes you dependent on the randomized nature of loot drops.

What are the effects associated with Diablo 4 Aspect of Might?

Aspect of Might is a robust defensive Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Aspect of Might provides the following effect:

All your basic skills offer an additional percentage of damage reduction for a span of a few seconds (can vary from two to six seconds).

The advantage of this Aspect is that it is not exclusive to any class, allowing you to enhance your favorite character without any restriction. Check out our list of five other great defensive Aspects to aid you in crafting robust builds.