Aspect of the Unsatiated in Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Diablo 4 is packed to the brim with content to partake in and a variety of loot to obtain. The game also comprises many intertwining systems which aid you in tackling varied adversaries in the world of Sanctuary. Each class in this title offers unique advantages and skills that lead to a robust gameplay experience. You can strengthen your character with several Aspects.

The Aspect of the Unsatiated can be a great addition to your build due to its bonuses and effects. It is reserved for use with the Druid class. It is one of the most intriguing classes in the game that enables you to shapeshift in battles. Like most Aspects in Diablo 4, Aspect of the Unsatiated can be acquired by partaking in one of the dungeons.

How to obtain Aspect of the Unsatiated in Diablo 4?

This is the location of Tormented Ruins (Image via Diablo 4)

There are two ways to get your hands on this Diablo 4 Aspect. You can slay enemies, complete quests, open chests, and more to obtain an item belonging to Legendary rarity, which comprises this Aspect. You can then extract it from the item to obtain it.

You can resort to an occultist to perform the extraction. Alternatively, you can clear out a dungeon named Tormented Ruins. It is situated in the Desolate Highlands area of the Fractured Peaks region.

You can rely on the following information to clear the Tormented Ruins effortlessly:

Your initial task is to defeat a guard named Adalgrim and acquire the tower key.

You can then proceed to unlock the gate using this key and defeat all adversaries in the area.

Navigate to a location called Chamber of Calling.

You will eventually encounter a huge area with a boss named Scourge of the Land.

You must dodge all of its attacks and watch out for his mace slam and swings. It can even summon other foes from the pools that it creates.

You must dodge its swings to avoid taking massive damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Scourge of the Land can be encountered in other dungeons as well. You can peruse this guide on how to clear Endless Gates dungeon, which also pits you against this boss. You will unlock the Aspect of the Unsatiated in the Codex of Power by beating it.

What are the effects associated with Diablo 4 Aspect of the Unsatiated?

This Aspect helps in Spirit generation (Image via Diablo 4)

You can leverage the following effect associated with the Aspect of the Unsatiated:

Slaying an enemy with the use of Druid’s Shred skill empowers the next Werewolf skill to generate additional (around 20-30%) Spirit along with dealing extra damage.

The Shred Druid build benefits greatly from Aspect of the Unsatiated. You can not only deal increased damage but also accumulate more Spirit. You can also try incorporating this Aspect into other builds if you opt for the Shred skill.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is the game's current highlight and offers many new missions. You can also use various types of Malignant Hearts to tweak your build further and efficiently tackle end-game content.