Azurobe Cryst in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Azurobe Cryst is the cooler variant of Azurobe in Palworld, and by cooler, we mean that this Pal features a Level 3 cooling ability. Added with the Terraria collab, it is one of the rarest Pals you can find in the game. Unlike the regular variant, this one can only be captured through fishing.

Ad

Along with the cooling ability, Azurobe Cryst is also one of the fastest water mounts, so let’s find out where you can catch one.

Azurobe Cryst location and drops in Palworld

Fishing Spots across Feybreak can contain Azurobe Cryst (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Although fishing spots across the entire Feybreak region are primed for catching Azurobe Cryst, it can still be hard to capture one. We recommend targeting the glowing Pals by using high-quality bait. This way, you’ll be able to catch Pals with better passives at a much faster rate.

Ad

Trending

An important thing to note while in Feybreak is that Flying Pals are at risk of getting shot by missiles. To avoid that, choose ground Pals like Palumba to go from one point to another quickly.

Once captured, you can craft a saddle for Azurobe Cryst and use it as a water mount for Salvaging, which is one of the best ways to farm Coralum Ore. While assigned at your base, it will power the Cold Food Box and prevent the food from decaying for a longer duration.

Ad

Here’s what you get for catching an Azurobe Cryst:

Ice Organ

Cloth

Pal Fluids

Azurobe Cryst breeding combinations in Palworld

Azurobe Cryst with Bellanoir (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Apart from providing cooling for your food, Azurobe Cryst can also be paired with other Pals to acquire companions with Level 3 passives. To do so, you’ll need a Breeding Farm and another Pal of the opposite gender.

Ad

Here are the best breeding combinations for Azurobe Cryst:

Azurobe Cryst and Relaxaurus: Ragnahawk

Azurobe Cryst and Mossanda: Palumba

Azurobe Cryst and Bellanoir: Menasting

Azurobe Cryst and Bastigor: Reptyro

Azurobe Cryst and Lovander: Blazehowl

Azurobe Cryst and Anubis: Ghangler

Note that Palumba is currently the fastest Pal on Land if you prefer traveling terrestrially, while Reptyro comes with Level 3 Kindling and Mining passive. If you are yet to defeat Jetragon, who's currently the fastest flying pal, Ragnahawk will be a great pick as a Flying Pal.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More