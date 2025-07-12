Azurobe Cryst in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Azurobe Cryst is the cooler variant of Azurobe in Palworld, and by cooler, we mean that this Pal features a Level 3 cooling ability. Added with the Terraria collab, it is one of the rarest Pals you can find in the game. Unlike the regular variant, this one can only be captured through fishing.
Along with the cooling ability, Azurobe Cryst is also one of the fastest water mounts, so let’s find out where you can catch one.
Azurobe Cryst location and drops in Palworld
Although fishing spots across the entire Feybreak region are primed for catching Azurobe Cryst, it can still be hard to capture one. We recommend targeting the glowing Pals by using high-quality bait. This way, you’ll be able to catch Pals with better passives at a much faster rate.
An important thing to note while in Feybreak is that Flying Pals are at risk of getting shot by missiles. To avoid that, choose ground Pals like Palumba to go from one point to another quickly.
Once captured, you can craft a saddle for Azurobe Cryst and use it as a water mount for Salvaging, which is one of the best ways to farm Coralum Ore. While assigned at your base, it will power the Cold Food Box and prevent the food from decaying for a longer duration.
Here’s what you get for catching an Azurobe Cryst:
- Ice Organ
- Cloth
- Pal Fluids
Azurobe Cryst breeding combinations in Palworld
Apart from providing cooling for your food, Azurobe Cryst can also be paired with other Pals to acquire companions with Level 3 passives. To do so, you’ll need a Breeding Farm and another Pal of the opposite gender.
Here are the best breeding combinations for Azurobe Cryst:
- Azurobe Cryst and Relaxaurus: Ragnahawk
- Azurobe Cryst and Mossanda: Palumba
- Azurobe Cryst and Bellanoir: Menasting
- Azurobe Cryst and Bastigor: Reptyro
- Azurobe Cryst and Lovander: Blazehowl
- Azurobe Cryst and Anubis: Ghangler
Note that Palumba is currently the fastest Pal on Land if you prefer traveling terrestrially, while Reptyro comes with Level 3 Kindling and Mining passive. If you are yet to defeat Jetragon, who's currently the fastest flying pal, Ragnahawk will be a great pick as a Flying Pal.
Read more related articles here:
- Palworld Tides of Terraria: All new islands and locations
- Celaray Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide