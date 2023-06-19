Battle Trance in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

A large number of weapons and equipment are available in Diablo 4 to compete in the vast land of Sanctuary. Each is special, containing different stats and abilities that make it stand out from the rest. There are five rarities of items, which range from Common to Unique. Unique equipment such as Battle Trance can have a significant impact on the outcome of the battle.

The Battle Trance comes with various Unique Effects and Affixes, but it can only be worn by Barbarians.

How to quickly get The Battle Trance in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 typically offers tons of loot to players through killing monsters, opening chests, and completing quests. However, a piece of Unique equipment as powerful as Battle Trance can only be acquired as a drop within World Tier III or higher. This means the amulet is a late-game item you can obtain only after completing a Capstone Dungeon called Cathedral of Light.

You can acquire the Battle Trance by taking down enemies, exploring the world, and opening chests without meeting any specific requirement. You will need to farm side dungeons, fight re-spawnable bosses, and complete late-game objectives and quests to get hold of the item.

Alternatively, you can switch to World Tier IV to increase your odds of finding Unique items, eventually increasing the chance of getting this Amulet. As a result, you will be able to obtain other powerful weapons which can be combined to create powerful loadout and build.

The Battle Trance Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Battle Trance contains the following Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4:

Unique Effect

The maximum stacks of Frenzy will be increased by two, while other skills will have an increase in Attack Speed when this effect is active.

Affixes

Increased resistance to all elements.

Additional basic skill damage.

Reduced damage while injured.

Increased Frenzy stack.

The Battle Trance Unique Effects and Affixes work best for the Barbarian builds. You can benefit from this amulet by boosting your character's attack and defense and reducing the damage taken during vulnerability.

The only downside is that it is limited to the Barbarian Class, which restricts its effectiveness and use for dynamic tactics. Nevertheless, you can earn this item while playing any class.

