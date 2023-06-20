BattleBit Remastered server downtime and disconnection issues: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

BattleBit Remastered is currently the most popular first-person shooter on Steam. The title has been pulling in audiences from the very first day of launch. While many players are having a great time trying their hand at the game, some are encountering a fair number of performance issues.

Frequent disconnections and server downtimes seem to be the most common problems with BattleBit Remastered. These issues are likely due to the title's sudden surge in popularity. The servers may not be equipped for the log-in surge, which is why some players are getting kicked out or disconnected while in the middle of the game.

These issues are some of the more annoying ones to deal with, as they have no permanent solutions apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Therefore, today’s BattleBit Remastered guide goes over some of the things that you can do to deal with server downtime and disconnection errors in the game.

Fixing the server downtime and disconnection issues in BattleBit Remastered

As mentioned earlier, there are no permanent fixes to the server downtime and disconnection issues that BattleBit Remastered is facing. However, here are a few things you can do to temporarily fix them.

1) Restarting the game

While this may not look like much of a fix, many players were temporarily able to fix the disconnection issues by just restarting the game along with the Steam client. This is one of the first things that you can try out to see if it somehow deals with the problems.

2) Using the third-party Cloudflare Warp

This method is proposed by the BattleBit Remastered developers themselves. They suggest that using Cloudflare Warp will help to significantly lessen the disconnections in the game.

Additionally, it will also help in improving the lag issues that many players seem to be facing. It can also improve latency, leading to a much smoother gameplay experience.

3) Check server status

The game servers might be facing a significant amount of problems and may have been taken down temporarily for maintenance.

You can check for the latest server maintenance updates on the title's official Twitter account, as the developers usually keep players updated on all performance-related issues.

4) Wait for a patch

The game is facing many performance issues, but the developers are aware of them and have talked about implementing fixes in future updates.

If you are frequently facing issues with the title, you may simply have to wait for the next patch or hotfix to arrive.

