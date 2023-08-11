Best Diablo 4 Ball Lightning Sorcerer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 comprises many gameplay mechanics for you to experiment with and craft your own unique builds. The five interesting class choices further add to the experience owing to their varied skills and abilities. The game offers a huge amount of content for you to partake in and test out your class build. Sorcerer is a good fit if you enjoy unleashing spells in combat.

Ball Lightning Sorcerer is a great defensive build that bolsters the survivability of this class even during the later stages of the game. You will be able to endure the relentless attacks from ferocious enemies and also deal significant damage in return. This comprehensive build guide focuses on all factors, including Legendary Aspects and Malignant Hearts as well.

Best Diablo 4 Ball Lightning Sorcerer endgame abilities and passives

You can rely on the Diablo 4 Sorcerer class to deal with foes from long range. There have been concerns regarding the survivability of this class owing to the nerfs introduced in the previous update. However, you can now rejoice as the Sorcerer has received some great buffs in the recent patch.

Thus, it is ideal to factor in all the recent alterations to this class. You can refer to this detailed article highlighting all the class balances and buffs. Once you are up to speed with the changes, you can choose the right set of skills for your Sorcerer build.

Ball Lightning skill is the basis of this build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following skills are apt for this Sorcerer build:

Skills Points to Invest Arc Lash / Enhanced / Glinting 5 / 1 / 1 Fire Bolt 1 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Frost Nova / Enhanced 1 / 1 Ice Armor / Enhanced 1 / 1 Glass Cannon 3 Precision Magic 3 Align the Elements 1 Mana Shield 3 Protection 3 Ball Lightning / Enhanced / Mage’s 5 / 1 / 1 Inner Flames 1 Devouring Blaze 3 Static Discharge 1 Shocking Impact 3 Unstable Currents / Prime 1 / 1 Fiery Surge 3 Coursing Currents 3 Electrocution 3 Convulsions 3 Vyr’s Mastery 1

Any end-game build in Diablo 4 is incomplete without Paragon Boards. You get access to this gameplay mechanic after crossing level 50. Investing in the right set of Glyphs is instrumental in honing your build further to tackle end-game content efficiently.

You must try out the following Paragon Boards and Glyphs:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Adept Frigid Gate Tactician Burning Instinct Exploit Elemental Summoner Imbiber Enchantment Master Elementalist

Best Diablo 4 Ball Lightning Sorcerer endgame Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Disobedience is suitable for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

While skills are the foundation of any build, Legendary Aspects are equally essential in availing some more bonuses. You are liable to come across many challenging enemies in the later stages of the game, along with tougher activities like Helltides and Nightmare Dungeons. Therefore, keep an eye on the best Aspects for your class build.

The following Legendary Aspects jive well with the Ball Lightning build:

Aspect of Disobedience: Halls of the Damned Dungeon, Kehjistan.

Halls of the Damned Dungeon, Kehjistan. Gravitational Aspect: Extract it from any Legendary loot associated with it.

Extract it from any Legendary loot associated with it. Mage-Lord’s Aspect: Resort to extraction from Legendary item.

Resort to extraction from Legendary item. Conceited Aspect: Cant be acquired by clearing any dungeon, hence requires extraction.

Cant be acquired by clearing any dungeon, hence requires extraction. Aspect of Control: Sunken Library Dungeon, Kehjistan.

Sunken Library Dungeon, Kehjistan. Aspect of Might: Dark Ravine Dungeon, Dry Steppes.

Dark Ravine Dungeon, Dry Steppes. Elementalist’s Aspect: Pallid Delve Dungeon, Dry Steppes.

It is also necessary to consider the right set of gems for any build. You can try using Emerald on a weapon, Diamond for the armor, and Skull for the jewelry. Learn more by checking out this guide, outlining gems, rarities, and more.

Tempting Fate enhances critical strike damage (Image via Diablo 4)

Season of the Malignant introduced Malignant Hearts, which also offer some robust bonuses. Fortunately, there are some hearts that can enhance this particular Sorcerer build.

You can consider the following Malignant Hearts:

Revenge: A small percentage of damage is suppressed. You can unleash this damage in the form of an explosion by resorting to any Defensive, Macabre, or Subterfuge skill.

A small percentage of damage is suppressed. You can unleash this damage in the form of an explosion by resorting to any Defensive, Macabre, or Subterfuge skill. The Picana: It electrically charges a foe and makes the lightning arc amongst that adversary and other charged opponents.

It electrically charges a foe and makes the lightning arc amongst that adversary and other charged opponents. Tempting Fate: Your non-critical strikes deal lesser damage, but gain a boost in inflicting higher critical strike damage.

