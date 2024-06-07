Best Diablo 4 build for every class in Season 4

The best Diablo 4 build for each class often varies between the leveling phase and the endgame. This is because some skills, which may seem weaker early on, can scale significantly later due to Unique items, Legendary Aspects, and other power sources. So, if you want a smooth experience in Season 4: Loot Reborn, it's essential to transition from a leveling build to an endgame build as you progress.

This article lists the best Diablo 4 builds for each class in Season 4: Loot Reborn, including the leveling and endgame builds.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Diablo 4 leveling and endgame builds for every class that dominates in Season 4

Best Rogue builds for Diablo 4 Season 4

Leveling - Barrage Rogue

The Barrage Rogue ranks among the best Diablo 4 leveling builds due to its high mobility and impressive area-of-effect (AoE) damage.

It utilizes Puncture to apply Slow and Vulnerable debuffs while generating energy for its primary damage-dealing skill, Barrage. Dark Shroud is the primary defensive skill, providing excellent Damage Reduction. Shadow Imbuement and Poison Imbuement further boost Barrage, while Dash offers exceptional mobility during combat.

Endgame - Heartseeker Rogue

The Heartseeker Rogue is an incredible endgame build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@M1PY)

The Heartseeker Rogue is one of the best and easiest Diablo 4 builds, excelling in high mobility, damage output, and Crowd Control (CC).

Heartseeker is the primary skill, boosted by Caltrops, Smoke Grenade, and Poison Trap. These skills enhance the primary ability and debuff enemies with various disabling effects. Lastly, Dash and Shadow Step provide multiple mobility options, helping you navigate tricky situations.

Best Necromancer builds for Diablo 4 Season 4

Leveling - Minion Necromancer

The Minion Necromancer is an incredible leveling build in Diablo 4, offering multiple CC options and a powerful undead army that can efficiently take care of enemies while you sit back and relax.

Raise Skeleton and Golem are essential skills for summoning the undead army. Iron Maiden aids in Essence generation, while Corpse Tendrils applies Slow, Stun, and Vulnerable debuffs to enemies. Lastly, Blood Surge and Army of the Dead can decimate the enemies on the battlefield before you receive any damage.

Endgame - Shadow Minion Necromancer

The Shadow Minion Necromancer is the most played build in Season 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@Vybzjay)

Shadow Minion Necromancer is a more specialized version of the leveling build, allowing you to smoothly transition into the endgame without requiring extensive 'respeccing.'

Raise Skeleton, Golem, and Corpse Tendrils remain from the leveling build, while Decrepify and Blight replace Blood Surge and Army of the Dead. The former applies Slow and Stun effects while reducing incoming damage and ability cooldowns.

On the other hand, Blight provides a significant damage multiplier along with a Shadow Damage-over-Time (DoT) effect. Lastly, Bone Storm boosts your damage output while also generating a Barrier.

Best Sorcerer builds for Diablo 4 Season 4

Leveling - Chain Lightning Sorcerer

The Chain Lightning Sorcerer is among the most well-rounded leveling builds in Diablo 4, comprising every type of ability in its kit.

Ark Lash is the basic skill of this build, while Chain Lightning is the primary damage-dealing ability. Teleport provides mobility, whereas Ice Armor enhances defense. Additionally, Frost Nova functions as an excellent CC skill, capable of freezing all enemies, whereas Unstable Currents exponentially boost your damage.

Endgame - Ball Lightning Sorcerer

The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is a really fun build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@RageGamingVideos)

Transitioning the leveling build into the Ball Lightning Sorcerer is a seamless process, requiring only a few adjustments to abilities and key passives.

Teleport, Ice Armor, and Unstable Currents remain the best abilities for the utilities they provide. Additional skills like Ball Lightning, Ice Blades, and Flame Shield are added to enhance damage output, Cooldown Reduction, and bolster defenses and healing, respectively.

Best Barbarian builds for Diablo 4 Season 4

Leveling - Double Swing Barbarian

The Double Swing Barbarian boasts exceptional speed and tremendous damage, making it one of the best leveling builds in Diablo 4.

This build's primary damage-dealing ability is Double Swing due to its unparalleled single-target damage in the early game. On the other hand, Bash is used for both the Fury generation and applying the Stun debuff. Rallying Cry significantly boosts movement speed, while Leap and Charge enhance mobility.

Lastly, Iron Maelstrom is the ultimate ability with a reduced cooldown and an extraordinary amount of damage due to certain key passives like Walking Arsenal and Furious Impulse.

Endgame - Bash Barbarian

The Bash Barbarian can decimate bosses in mere seconds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@Dalkora)

The Bash Barbarian specializes in bolstering the Bash ability instead of using it just for the Fury generation. Call of the Ancients and War Cry boost attack speed and damage, respectively, whereas Challenging Shout provides a significant amount of Damage Reduction. Steel Grasp is used to group enemies, alongside, Leap, which remains the sole mobility option.

Overall, it's one of the best endgame builds in Diablo 4, capable of completing the hardest boss fights.

Best Druid builds in Diablo 4 Season 4

Leveling - Pulverize Druid

The Pulverize Druid is one of the tankiest leveling builds with incredible healing and damage absorption.

Pulverize is the primary ability, transforming you into a Werebear and inflicting damage. Wind Shear is used for Spirit generation, applying Vulnerable debuff, and boosting movement speed. On the other hand, Poison Creeper is used for AoE damage. Earthen Bulwark and Blood Howl are utilized for damage absorption and healing, respectively. Lastly, Trample is used for mobility.

Endgame - Werewolf Tornado Druid

The Werewolf Tornado Druid is one of the strongest endgame builds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@NickTew)

The Werewolf Tornado Druid is one of the best builds in Diablo 4 for endgame bosses and the Pit of Artificers. However, unlike the other builds, it requires the Tempest Roar Unique item to function.

Tornado is the primary damage-dealing ability of this build. Wolves and Ravens are slotted to gain bonuses from the Shepherd's Legendary Aspect. Debilitating Roar provides area-wide Damage Reduction and healing. Lastly, Trample and Poison Creeper return from the leveling build as the sole mobility and AoE damage options, respectively.

Also read: 5 strongest endgame builds in Diablo 4