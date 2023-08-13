Best Diablo 4 Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue endgame build guide

Diablo 4 is a content-rich title encompassing story missions, side quests, dungeons, cellars, and other activities to partake in. You can choose to play as a Sorcerer, Barbarian, Necromancer, Druid, or Rogue to dispel enemies in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. Rogue is best suited for you if you enjoy fast-paced attacks and enhanced mobility.

Diablo 4 Flurry Rapid Fire build aims to focus on the agility factor of this class, along with yielding strong damage numbers. This setup will let you slay enemies faster and clear out areas in a flash. This build works when you choose the right combination of skills, Malignant Hearts, gems, and Paragon Boards for your Rogue.

Best Diablo 4 Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4 offers plenty of opportunities to test your builds, and thanks to the latest patch 1.1.1, many skills and stats pertaining to every class have been positively tweaked. The same applies to Rogue, as some skills like Siphoning Strikes have been buffed.

Feel free to delve into this extensive article highlighting the official patch notes. Flurry Rapid Fire build leverages two important abilities, which are Flurry and Rapid Fire. Thus, you must invest as many skill points in them as possible to strengthen this setup.

Flurry Skill is instrumental for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following are the best skills to opt for:

Skills Points to Invest Puncture / Enhanced / Fundamental 1 / 1 / 1 Rapid Fire / Enhanced / Advanced 5 / 1 / 1 Flurry / Enhanced / Advanced 5 / 1 / 1 Sturdy 3 Siphoning Strikes 1 Stutter Step 3 Shadow Step / Enhanced / Disciplined 1 / 1 / 1 Dash 1 Weapon Mastery 3 Concussive 3 Trick Attacks 1 Rapid Gambits 2 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Shadow Imbuement / Enhanced / Mixed 5 / 1 / 1 Precision Imbuement 3 Adrenaline Rush 1 Haste 3 Close Quarters Combat 1

Once you have a clear idea about the skills, you will need to get acquainted with the Paragon Board gameplay system offered to you after you reach level 50. You can refer to this Paragon Board guide to better understand its functioning. Furthermore, you must slot the correct Glyphs in these boards to avail some impressive bonuses.

The following is the best combination of Paragon Boards and Glyphs for this Rogue build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Control Exploit Weakness Combat Tricks of the Trade Diminish No Witnesses Turf Cunning Stratagem Exploit

Best Diablo 4 Flurry Rapid Fire Rogue Legendary Aspects

This Aspect jives well with the Flurry Rapid Fire build (Image via Diablo 4)

The Rogue class has the provision to opt for any specialization to further enhance the build. You can use Combo Points specialization for Flurry Rapid Fire setup. Having appropriate Legendary Aspects for your gear and weapons is also crucial to perform better in late-game stages.

The Legendary Aspects listed below are beneficial for this build:

Aspect of Encircling Blades: Forsaken Quarry Dungeon, Fractured Peaks.

Forsaken Quarry Dungeon, Fractured Peaks. Wind Striker Aspect: Shivta Ruins Dungeon, Kehjistan.

Shivta Ruins Dungeon, Kehjistan. Shadowslicer Aspect: Twisted Hollow Dungeon, Scosglen.

Twisted Hollow Dungeon, Scosglen. Cheat’s Aspect: Can be acquired by clearing out Luban’s Rest located in the Scosglen region.

Can be acquired by clearing out Luban’s Rest located in the Scosglen region. Rapid Aspect: Complete the Buried Halls Dungeon in Dry Steppes to obtain this Aspect.

Complete the Buried Halls Dungeon in Dry Steppes to obtain this Aspect. Accelerating Aspect: You must extract it from Legendary gear by heading to the occultist.

Emerald can be used on the weapon for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

After finalizing the Aspects, all you need to do is explore the gems that align well with your build. Socket Topaz gem in your character’s armor, Skull into jewelry, and use Emerald for the weapon to get the best results. The new season also offers Malignant Hearts that can be socketed to jewelry.

The following Malignant Hearts are worth trying out:

Cluster Munitions: You get an additional chance to hurl a stun grenade that deals significant damage.

You get an additional chance to hurl a stun grenade that deals significant damage. Vile Apothecary: You gain the potential to inflict Imbuements effects through your attacks.

You gain the potential to inflict Imbuements effects through your attacks. The Malignant Pact: You can leverage many bonus effects after every 20 kills.

Diablo 4 offers many skills within each class, leading to various build possibilities. You can also experiment with the Rogue class by opting for a different setup, like the Barrage endgame build.