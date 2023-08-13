Best Diablo 4 Barrage Rogue endgame build guide

Diablo 4 has amassed a strong fanbase owing to the wealth of content it possesses and the top-tier gameplay mechanics. The major highlight of this title is the five major classes you can choose from to rid the world of Sanctuary from ferocious enemies. Rogue is one of the best classes for you if you want to stay agile in combat.

The Diablo 4 Barrage build for Rogue is quite easy to craft, making it ideal for beginners to try out. If you are looking for a simple yet versatile build, the Barrage setup is the best fit.

That said, this guide covers all the abilities, Legendary Aspects, Paragon Boards, and other relevant information conducive to this build.

Best Diablo 4 Barrage Rogue endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4’s Rogue class is oriented towards a fast-paced playstyle. The Barrage skill is the core foundation of this build which enables you to fire multiple arrows that cause significant damage to enemies along with a chance to ricochet off of them.

While patch 1.1.1 introduced several class balances, most changes were made to the Sorcerer and Barbarian to increase their effectiveness. If you are interested in other options, refer to this extensive guide for the best Rapid Fire endgame build for the Rogue.

Barrage skill is the foundation of this Rogue build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following skills jive well with the Barrage build:

Skills Points to Invest Blade Shift / Enhanced 1 / 1 Barrage / Enhanced / Advanced 5 / 1 / 1 Sturdy 3 Siphoning Strikes 3 Shadow Step / Enhanced / Disciplined 1 / 1 / 1 Concussive 1 Trick Attacks 1 Weapon Mastery 3 Smoke Grenade / Enhanced / Countering 1 / 1 / 1 Poison Trap / Enhanced / Countering 1 / 1 / 1 Dark Shroud / Enhanced / Subverting 1 / 1 / 1 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Shadow Imbuement / Enhanced / Blended 3 / 1 / 1 Deadly Venom 1 Debilitating Toxins 3 Innervation 3 Trap Mastery 3 Adrenaline Rush 1 Haste 3 Precision 1

Finalizing skills and passives is one-half of the task of crafting a robust build. Choosing the right Glyphs and Paragon Boards is also instrumental in creating a cohesive build that works well in late-game stages. Check out this guide to know more about Paragon Boards.

You will benefit from using the Paragon Boards and Glyphs listed below:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Ranger Cunning Stratagem Turf Tricks of the Trade Ambush Leyrana’s Instinct Combat Deadly Ambush Diminish No Witnesses Exploit

Best Diablo 4 Barrage Rogue Legendary Aspects

This Aspect can split the arrow in two when they ricochet (Image via Diablo 4)

You must opt for Inner Sight specialization for this Rogue build. It lets you gain unlimited energy for a few seconds whenever the Inner Sight gauge is filled. After finalizing the skills, shift your attention to selecting the right set of Legendary Aspects for your build that provides essential boosts to your character.

These are the best Legendary Aspects for this build:

Beast-Trapper’s Aspect: Kor Valar Ramparts Dungeon, Fractured Peaks.

Kor Valar Ramparts Dungeon, Fractured Peaks. Aspect of Branching Volleys: Shadowed Plunge Dungeon, Hawezar.

Shadowed Plunge Dungeon, Hawezar. Ghostwalker Aspect: You must clear out Broken Bulwark in the Scosglen region.

You must clear out Broken Bulwark in the Scosglen region. Aspect of the Umbral: Can be acquired by completing Champion’s Demise Dungeon in Dry Steppes.

Can be acquired by completing Champion’s Demise Dungeon in Dry Steppes. Smithing Aspect: You must extract it from Legendary gear containing this Aspect.

You must extract it from Legendary gear containing this Aspect. Aspect of Shared Misery: Oblivion Dungeon, Hawezar.

This heart can suit the Barrage build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gems are another crucial factor that positively influences your build. Ensure to socket Skull in jewelry, Topaz in armor, and Emerald to your weapon. Along with gems, you can also use some Malignant Hearts to your advantage this season.

The following Malignant Hearts work well with this Rogue build:

Amulet: Revenge (Brutal)

Revenge (Brutal) Ring 1: The Dark Dance (Vicious)

The Dark Dance (Vicious) Ring 2: The Picana (Vicious)

Diablo 4 is more focused on PvE activities that require thorough coordination between players. If you are a competitive gamer and wish to face off against other players, peruse this guide explaining the Season of the Malignant PvP mode.