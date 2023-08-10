Best Diablo 4 Flurry Rogue endgame build guide

In Diablo 4, mastering the Flurry Rogue endgame build can be key to dominating the Sanctuary. With a lethal combination of agility and precision, the build helps provide an exhilarating gameplay experience. It is tailored for beginners and serves as an excellent introduction to the Rogue class. You will be able to apply a variety of crowd-control effects and also benefit from its high sustainability.

In this article, we will discuss the Flurry Rogue build available for the Rogue class in Diablo 4, and give you an overview of all the skills, abilities, and aspects that are needed in this.

Best Diablo 4 Flurry Rogue endgame abilities and passives

The Flurry build for the Rogue character class can deal strong AoE damages and has a reliable Vulnerable uptime. At its core, this build emphasizes agility and precision, utilizing a combination of dagger-based attacks and lightning-fast movements.

You will naturally put more emphasis on leveling up the Flurry skill along with the Poison Imbuement that will imbue your weapons with poison, dealing greater damage to your enemies.

Skills Points to Invest Puncture / Enhanced / Fundamental 1 / 1 / 1 Sturdy 3 Siphoning Strikes 2 Flurry / Enhanced / Improved 5 / 1 / 1 Shadow Step / Enhanced / Disciplined 1 / 1 / 1 Weapon Mastery 3 Dash 1 Concussive 3 Trick Attacks 1 Poison Trap / Enhanced / Countering 1 / 1 / 1 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Poison Imbuement / Enhanced / Blended 5 / 1 / 1 Deadly Venom 1 Debilitating Toxins 3 Alchemical Advantage 1 Frigid Finese 3 Trap Mastery 3 Adrenaline Rush 1 Haste 3 Close Quarters Combat 1

After you reach level 50, you can unlock the Paragon Board and enhance the Glyphs, which in turn, will offer an additional bonus when combined with the adjacent nodes. You can achieve the maximum out of a certain Glyph by unlocking all the adjacent nodes within the range.

While using the Flurry build in the endgame of Diablo 4, start unlocking the following Glyphs once the Paragon Board is available.

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Control No Witnesses Exploit Cunning Strategem Combat Exploit Weakness Diminish Tricks of the Trade Turf Cheap Shot Closer

Best Diablo 4 Flurry Rogue Legendary Aspects

Coming to the Legendary Aspects, they can be really beneficial for your character as they provide huge boosts to your armor, weapons, and other accessories. Some of the main Aspects you need to unlock for this build include the Aspect of the Expectant and the Aspect of Disobedience.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Expectant: Underroot, Scosglen

Underroot, Scosglen Accelerating Aspect: Legendary item drops

Legendary item drops Aspect of Encircling Blades: Forsaken Quarry, Fractured Peaks

Forsaken Quarry, Fractured Peaks Rapid Aspect: Buried Halls, Dry Steppes

Buried Halls, Dry Steppes Edgemaster's Aspect: Old Stones, Scosglen

Old Stones, Scosglen Aspect of Disobedience: Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Aspect of Might: Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes

Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes Cheat's Aspect: Luban's Rest Scosglen

Luban's Rest Scosglen Mangler's Aspect: Legendary item drops

The Malignant Hearts you will require in this build comprises the following:

Revenge (Brutal)

(Brutal) The Barber (Wrathful)

(Wrathful) The Dark Dance (Vicious)

Coming to the gems, you can use the Emerald in your weapon giving you 12% critical strike damage, and the Topaz embodied to your armor giving you 10% damage reduction. The Combo Points can be equipped as your specialization skill, allowing your basic skills to generate combo points.

This covers the Flurry Rogue build for the endgame in Diablo 4. You may also check out other builds specifically for endgame grinding such as Bone Spirit build for the Necromancer class characters.