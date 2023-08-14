Best Diablo 4 Lightning Shred Druid endgame build guide

As you reach level 70-75 in Diablo 4, you will start facing enemies and bosses that are really difficult to deal with using the previous builds. In order to clear out the dungeons, participate in events and defeat powerful bosses, you will be required to create powerful builds that will help you gain the XP and become victorious in the upcoming battles.

Among them is the Lightning Shred build of the Druid character class. With this skill, you may shapeshift into a werewolf and perform a trio of combo attacks. In this article, we will explore all the skills, passives, Paragon Nodes, Aspects, and the Malignant Hearts that you will need to make unleash the true potential of this build.

Best Diablo 4 Lightning Shred Druid endgame Skills and Passives

Shred skill for the Druid class in Diablo 4 (Image via d4builds.gg)

As the name suggests, the Lightning Shred build will focus on the Shred skill of the Druid character class. This skill allows you to perform a combo attack where the first attack will deal 35% damage, the second deals 49% damage, and the third finishing attack deals up to 98% damage. Therefore, you must unlock the following skills as early as possible in the game:

Skills Points to be Used Storm Strike / Enhanced / Fierce 1 / 1 / 1 Heart of the Wild 1 Wild Impulses 3 Shred / Enhanced / Primal 5 / 1 / 1 Predatory Instinct 3 Digitigrade Gait 2 Cyclone Armor / Enhanced / Preserving 1 / 1 / 1 Ancestral Fortitude 1 Vigilance 3 Blood Howl / Enhanced / Preserving 1 / 1 / 1 Elemental Exposure 3 Endless Tempest 3 Hurricane / Enhanced / Natural Hurricane 1 / 1 / 1 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Toxic Claws 3 Defensive Posture 3 Nature's Resolve 3 Unrestrained 3 Grizzly Rage / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Lupine Ferocity 1

Territorial Glyph in Diablo 4 (Image via d4builds.gg)

The Paragon Boards will be unlocked once you cross level 50. Now, the skill points can be used to unlock the Paragon Nodes.

For this build, start with the Territorial glyph and unlock the rest of the adjacent glyphs while keeping your Willpower high. The Lightning Shred Druid build requires you to create seven Paragon Boards whose glyph nodes are mentioned below:

Paragon Boards Glyphs Starting Board Territorial Heightened Malice Fang and Claw Lust for Carnage Undaunted Thunderstruck Werewolf Survival Instincts - Constricting Tendrils Exploit Ancestral Guidance -

Best Diablo 4 Lightning Shred Druid Legendary Aspects

The Stormclaw's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, legendary aspects are rare and take a toll on your health while obtaining them. You may have to clear out a Nightmare Dungeon to get a specific aspect, or you can get a legendary drop loot and extract the aspect from a nearby Occultist.

The Stormclaw's Aspect is really important for this build as it allows critical strikes with Shred to deal 20-30% of the damage dealt as Lightning to affect the target as well as the surrounding enemies.

Legendary Aspects

Stormclaw's Aspect (Amulet): Anica's Claim, Fractured Peaks

Anica's Claim, Fractured Peaks Aspect of the Blurred Beast (Gloves): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Dire Wolf's Aspect (Ring 1): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast (Ring 2): Endless Gates, Hawezar

Endless Gates, Hawezar Accelerating Aspect (Offhand weapon): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Disobedience (Pants): Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Ghostwalker Aspect (Boots): Broken Bulwark, Scosglen

You may embed the Emerald gem in your weapon to gain 12% increased critical strike damage to vulnerable enemies. The Sapphire gem can be included in your armor to gain 3% damage reduction while you are fortified. Other gears to be equipped consist of Tempest Roar helm, Mad Wolf's Glee chest armor, and Waxing Gibbous as your main weapon.

Now, coming to the Malignant Hearts, the following may be used to make the Lightning Shred Druid better:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful Heart): All the critical strikes and other subsequent strikes are absorbed and erupts into the surrounding enemies causing 15% increased damage.

All the critical strikes and other subsequent strikes are absorbed and erupts into the surrounding enemies causing 15% increased damage. Ring 1: Inexorable Force (Devious Heart): When you use your Ultimate skill, 30-50 enemies are pulled towards you.

When you use your Ultimate skill, 30-50 enemies are pulled towards you. Ring 2: Revenge (Brutal Heart): 10-20% of the damage taken by your character is suppressed in the form of energy that erupts out to cause the enemies x250% damage.

For the Spirit Boons, the following list of animals can be equipped as per the boon offered by them:

Spirit Boon Animal Wariness Deer Swooping Attacks Eagle Calamity Wolf Masochistic Snake Calm Before the Storm Snake

This was all for the Lightning Shred Druid build in Diablo 4. For more endgame builds for this class, you may also check out the Pulverize Druid build, or the Trampleside Druid build, which can help you beat enemies easily.