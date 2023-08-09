Best Diablo 4 Pulverize Druid endgame build guide

Diablo 4’s Pulverize Druid continues to dominate in Season of the Malignant. It’s such an incredibly powerful build, and if you’re trying to smash your way through the endgame of D4, this is certainly one of the best Druid builds you could go with. Partnering Pulverize with Shockwave can easily devastate all but the highest-tier Nightmare Dungeons in Blizzard’s latest action RPG.

Not only is it an excellent build to start with, but it’s also powerful in the endgame. Pulverize Druid is such an incredible way to play this Diablo 4 class. If you want to know what abilities, aspects, and Malignant Hearts you need to pick, we’ve got you covered.

Best Diablo 4 Pulverize Druid endgame abilities and passives

Naturally, as a Pulverize Druid in Diablo 4, you will want to focus heavily on the Pulverize ability. This build runs a few main abilities, but the bulk of our points are going to be in the passives. Your loadout for abilities will be Earth Spike, Pulverize, Earthen Bulwark, Debilitating Roar, Trample, and Grizzly Rage.

Skills Points to Invest Earth Spike / Enhanced / Wild 1 /1 /1 Pulverize / Enhanced / Primal 5 /1 /1 Heart of the Wild 1 Abundance 3 Wild Impulse 3 Predatory Instinct 3 Iron Fur 3 Earthen Bulwark / Enhanced / Innate 1 /1 /1 Debilitating Roar / Enhanced Preserving 1 /1 /1 Nature's Reach 3 Trample / Enhanced / Savage 1 /1 /1 Crushing Earth 3 Safeguard 3 Stone Guard 3 Grizzy Rage / Prime / Supreme 1 /1 /1 Defiance 3 Circle of Life 3 Natural Disaster 3 Defensive Posture 1 Earthen Might 1

This particular Druid build remains a powerful, easy-to-play experience, even in the Season of the Malignant. After all the class changes, it’s tanky, has significant uptime on attacks, and is fun. However, it does have limited single-target damage, so if you aren’t fighting large groups, it’s less effective in Diablo 4.

When you get to the Paragon Board, these are the boards and glyphs that you will want to focus on in the endgame of Diablo 4.

Paragon Board Glyph Starter Werebear Ancestral Guidance Undaunted Survival Instincts Exploit Constricting Tendrils Spirit Earthen Devastation Outmatch

Best Diablo 4 Pulverize Druid Legendary Aspects

The most important Legendary Aspect for this build is Shockwave, and thankfully, it’s unlocked in the Seasonal Journey. Just complete Chapter 2, and you’ll have access to this powerful Pulverize upgrade.

Below is a list of important Legendary Aspects for this build. These are all found in the Codex of Power, except Shockwave, as stated above. In addition, if you want to know the best Unique for this build, it’s Vasily’s Prayer.

Legendary Aspects

Shockwave: Seasonal Journey Chapter 2

Seasonal Journey Chapter 2 Mending Stone: Sealed Archives (Dry Steppes)

Sealed Archives (Dry Steppes) Might: Dark Ravine (Dry Steppes)

Dark Ravine (Dry Steppes) Umbral: Champion’s Demise (Dry Steppes)

Champion’s Demise (Dry Steppes) Rapid: Buried Halls (Dry Steppes)

Buried Halls (Dry Steppes) Retaliation: Seaside Descent (Dry Steppes)

Seaside Descent (Dry Steppes) Quicksand: Ferals’ Den (Scosglen)

Ferals’ Den (Scosglen) Ballistic: Whispering Pines (Scosglen)

Whispering Pines (Scosglen) Ursine Horror: Belfry Zakara (Hawezar)

Belfry Zakara (Hawezar) Rampaging Werebeast: Endless Gates (Hawezar)

When considering gems for this build, you want Ruby for all slots except Weapon/Off-Hand (Emerald) and Jewelry (Skulls, Caged Hearts). There are specific Malignant Hearts that you’ll want in this build as well.

The Barber (Wrathful)

Inexorable Force (Devious)

Revenge (Brutal)

That said, you’ll have to make some sacrifices, as it’s recommended to put Shockwave on your Amulet in most cases. The Barber increases single-target damage and makes AOE clears better, but Inexorable Force increases the power of Grizzly Rage by pulling in Distant enemies. Revenge is pure damage reduction, so go with what suits you.

This is everything you need to know about building a Pulverize Druid in Diablo 4. It’s an easy, fun-to-play class and does well in the game's current content. If you’re looking to play a Druid, it’s hard to go wrong with this build.