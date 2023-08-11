Best Diablo 4 Meteor Sorcerer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 comprises top-notch gameplay mechanics coupled with an immersive storyline. The main draw of this title is the massive variety of loot and five unique classes to choose from. Each class consists of many amazing abilities that can be unleashed in combat to slay foes in the world of Sanctuary. The Sorcerer is well worth trying out if you admire the use of spells.

The Meteor Sorcerer endgame build is ideal for playing aggressively and decimating all your adversaries with ease. Along with focusing on an aggressive approach, it is crucial to have a robust defense for the Sorcerer to prolong your survival. Regardless of whether you are starting out in the game or have reached later stages, you will benefit from this extensive build guide.

Best Diablo 4 Meteor Sorcerer endgame abilities and passives

The Sorcerer class in Diablo 4 had witnessed some nerfs in some past updates. This was a matter of concern for many, but the majority of the issues pertaining to the survivability of the class have been addressed with patch 1.1.1.

You can therefore experiment with other builds and leverage some unique skills like Meteor, especially if you want to overwhelm your opponents. Before moving on to the skills you must invest in, it is recommended that you go through this article outlining the class balances and other buffs that were introduced as part of patch 1.1.1.

You must invest in all Meteor skills (Image via Diablo 4)

You must opt for the following skills for this Sorcerer build:

Skills Points to Invest Fire Bolt 1 Ice Bolt 1 Devastation 3 Elemental Dominance 1 Frost Nova / Enhanced / Mystical 5 / 1 / 1 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 5 / 1 / 1 Ice Armor 1 Elemental Attunement 1 Align the Elements 1 Mana Shield 3 Protection 3 Precision Magic 3 Meteor / Enhanced / Meteor 5 / 1 / 1 Inner Flames 3 Devouring Blaze 3 Inferno / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Fiery Surge 3 Endless Pyre 3 Warmth 3 Esu’s Ferocity 1

After acquiring level 50, you gain more options to fine-tune your build in the form of Paragon Boards. You can use Glyphs to avail of great passive bonuses for your character. Feel free to refer to this list of the top five Glyphs for Sorcerer.

For this particular build, you can resort to the Paragon Boards and Glyphs listed below:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Adept Searing Heat Control Frigid Fate Tactician Static Surge Destruction Burning Instinct Exploit

Additionally, you can opt for Frost Bolt and Meteor Enchantments to enhance the effectiveness of your Sorcerer. You can peruse this extensive article outlining all the best Enchantments for the Sorcerer class.

Best Diablo 4 Meteor Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

You can restore some Mana with the help of this Aspect (Image via Diablo 4)

If you are facing some issues in defeating enemies and find it difficult to clear out difficult endgame activities then perhaps you should explore Legendary Aspects. These provide bonus effects and stat boosts that can aid you in unleashing the true potential of your build.

These Legendary Aspects work well with this Sorcerer build:

Incendiary Aspect: Tomb of the Saints Dungeon, Kehjistan.

Tomb of the Saints Dungeon, Kehjistan. Prodigy’s Aspect: Witchwater Dungeon, Hawezar.

Witchwater Dungeon, Hawezar. Everliving Aspect: Not associated with any dungeon hence requires extraction from Legendary loot.

Not associated with any dungeon hence requires extraction from Legendary loot. Aspect of Armageddon: You can extract it from any Legendary item tied to it.

You can extract it from any Legendary item tied to it. Aspect of Shattered Stars: You can obtain it by extracting from Legendary items.

You can obtain it by extracting from Legendary items. Aspect of Control: Found in Sunken Library Dungeon, Kehjistan.

You can also rely on gems to further tweak your build in accordance with your skills and Aspects. Further, you can use Emerald on your weapon to deal increased critical strike damage to adversaries that are vulnerable. Also, socket Ruby on armor to gain more life and Skull on jewelry to avail of a small boost to armor.

Tempting Fate is ideal for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

The new season not only features additional content, but also presents Malignant Hearts that can be slotted into jewelry items. It is imperative to use the appropriate ones to strengthen your build.

The following Malignant Hearts are suitable for this build:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful)

The Barber (Wrathful) Ring 1: The Picana (Vicious)

The Picana (Vicious) Ring 2: Tempting Fate (Vicious)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant ends on October 17, 2023, which gives you plenty of time to experience all it has to offer. You can even obtain a variety of Battle Pass rewards by completing challenges and objectives tied to this season.