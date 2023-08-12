Best Diablo 4 Trampleslide Druid endgame build guide

In Diablo 4, mastering the right build can make a big difference on the battlefield, whether participating in the Helltide events or clearing out the dungeons, and more. Among the options available to the players, the Trampleside Druid build comes out as a potent force that can be quite useful in the endgame grind when you are gaining XP with your character to reach level 100.

This article will give you an overview of all the skills, Paragon Glyphs, Legendary Aspects, and Malignant Hearts required for the Trampleside Druid Build in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Trampleslide Druid endgame skills and passives

Landslide skill (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Trampleside Druid endgame build focuses mainly on the Landslide skill in the skill tree. This one will crush enemies between two pillars of the earth, dealing up to 105% damage. Make sure to unlock the following skills at the very beginning of the game until you reach level 50.

Skills Points to Invest Storm Strike / Enhanced / Fierce 1 / 1 / 1 Heart of the Wild 1 Wild Impulses 3 Landslide / Enhanced / Primal 5 / 1 / 1 Predatory Instinct 1 Iron Fur 3 Earthen Bulwark / Enhanced / Innate 1 / 1 / 1 Ancestral Fortitude 1 Vigilance 3 Poison Creeper / Enhanced / Brutal 1 / 1 / 1 Elemental Exposure 1 Endless Tempest 2 Hurricane / Enhanced / Savage 1 / 1 / 1 Crushing Earth 1 Safeguard 3 Stone Guard 3 Trample 1 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Defiance 1 Natural Disaster 3 Cataclysm / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Quickshift 1 Heightened Senses 3 Nature's Fury 1

Paragon Glyphs for the Trampleside Druid build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, when you level up your character to 50, you will unlock the Paragon Boards. Now, you can use the skill points to unlock Paragon Nodes, hence giving you more bonuses on your attacking and defensive powers. Start with the Exploit glyph in your first board and progress further by unlocking the adjacent nodes. Make sure that you focus more on Willpower for this build.

Paragon Board Glyphs Starting Board Exploit Heightened Malice Fang and Claw Earthen Devastation Werebear Survival Instincts Spirit Thunderstruck Protector Inner Beast Undaunted

Best Diablo 4 Trampleslide Druid Legendary Aspects

The Aspect of Disobedience (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Legendary Aspects are an essential part of the game mechanics in Diablo 4 as they are very hard to collect and require you to either clear a Nightmare dungeon or extract the aspect from a legendary item by going to an Occultist. The Aspect of Trampled Earth will summon 6 landslide pillars of earth, dealing 70-80% of normal damage. Other necessary aspects required for this build include the following:

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Aftershock (Ring 1): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Natural Balance (Ring 2): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Subterranean Aspect (Gloves): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of the Trampled Earth (Weapon): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Disobedience (Helm): Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Aspect of Might (Chest Armor): Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes

Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes Aspect of Mending Stone (Pants): Sealed Archives, Dry Steppes

Sealed Archives, Dry Steppes Ghostwalker Aspect (Boots): Broken Bulwark, Scosglen

Broken Bulwark, Scosglen Symbiotic Aspect (Amulet): Legendary item drop

The gems you can use for this build include the Emerald, which can be embedded in your weapon giving you 12% critical strike damage to vulnerable enemies, and the Sapphire, embedded in your armor, giving you a 3% damage reduction while being fortified. The Malignant Hearts are the newest addition to the game in Season 1. Some of the hearts that you can use with this build include the following:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful Heart): The subsequent damage you receive in 2-4 seconds is absorbed, and then it erupts out, damaging the surrounding enemies.

The subsequent damage you receive in 2-4 seconds is absorbed, and then it erupts out, damaging the surrounding enemies. Ring 1: Inexorable Force (Devious Heart): When you have your Ultimate Skill active, 30-50 enemies will be drawn towards you.

When you have your Ultimate Skill active, 30-50 enemies will be drawn towards you. Ring 2: Revenge (Brutal Heart): 10-20% of the incoming damage is suppressed, and when you use a Defense, Subterfuge, or a Macabre skill, it will explode, causing damage to the nearby enemies by x250%.

Coming to the Spirit Boons, the Trampleside Druid build focuses on the following to unleash its true power:

Boon Name Master Animal Wariness Deer Swooping Attacks Eagle Avian Wrath Eagle Packleader Wolf Calm Before the Storm Snake

That was all about the Trampleslide Druid build in Diablo 4. There are a lot of builds that are essential for the endgame grind in Diablo 4, such as the Pulverize Druid build, which, like its name, uses the Pulverize ability.