Best Diablo 4 Werewolf Tornado Druid endgame build guide

In Diablo 4, players combine different skills, aspects, and malignant hearts to make the most powerful builds to help clear out hardcore dungeons, beat the mighty bosses, and participate in Helltide events and other group battles. One such Druid class build is the Werewolf Tornado endgame build that primarily focuses on raw aggression playstyles and allows players to channel their inner beast and summon devastating tornadoes.

In this article, we will give you an overview of all the skills, paragon glyphs, aspects, and malignant hearts that you will require to bring out the true strength of the Werewolf Tornado Druid build in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Werewolf Tornado Druid endgame Skills and Passives

Tornado skill for Druid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This particular build focuses on the Tornado skill as well as the Cyclone Armor. You must keep unlocking your skills in Diablo 4 when you level up your character at the beginning of the game to level 50.

Skills Points to Invest Storm Strike / Enhanced 1 / 1 Heart of the Wild 1 Wild Impulses 3 Tornado / Enhanced / Raging Tornado 5 / 1 / 1 Predatory Instinct 3 Digitigrade Gait 3 Cyclone Armor / Enhanced / Preserving 5 / 1 / 1 Ancestral Fortitude 1 Vigilance 3 Blood Howl / Enhanced / Preserving 1 / 1 / 1 Elemental Exposure 3 Endless Tempest 3 Hurricane / Enhanced / Savage 1 / 1 / 1 Neurotoxin 1 Toxic Claws 1 Envenom 3 Defiance 3 Defensive Posture 3 Nature's Resolve 1 Grizzly Rage / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Earthen Might 1

Fang and Claw Glyph in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Paragon Boards will be unlocked once you cross the level 50 mark, and now you will be able to use the skill points available to unlock all the necessary skills required on the board. Start with the Territorial Glyph on the starting board and keep unlocking the adjacent skills focusing on leveling up your willpower.

Paragon Boards Glyphs Starting Board Territorial Thunderstruck Earth and Sky Constricting Tendrils Exploit Ancestral Guidance - Lust for Carnage Werewolf Heightened Malice Fang and Claw

Best Diablo 4 Werewolf Tornado Druid Legendary Aspects

The Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Legendary Aspects and Uber Uniques are among the rarest items in D4. You may obtain the aspects from Nightmare dungeons or by extracting the legendary items from the Occultists. The Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast and the Tempest Roar, a unique item, is essential for the Werewolf Tornado Druid build.

Legendary Aspects

Mighty Storm's Aspect (Gloves): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Dire Wolf's Aspect (Amulet): LEgendary item drop

LEgendary item drop Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast (Ring 1): Endless Gates, Hawezar

Endless Gates, Hawezar Stormchaser's Aspect (Ring 2): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Accelerating Aspect (Main Weapon): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Retaliation (Offhand Weapon): Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes

Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes Aspect of Disobedience (Chest): Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Vigorous Aspect (Pants): Steadfast Barracks, Hawezar

Steadfast Barracks, Hawezar Ghostwalker Aspect (Boots): Broken Bulwark, Scosglen

The Royal Emerald can be embedded in your weapon to obtain 12% critical strike damage to vulnerable enemies. You may also embed the Royal Sapphire in your armor to reduce damage while you are fortified. Some of the Malignant Hearts that are necessary for this build are listed below:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful Heart): All the critical and subsequent strikes will be absorbed by your character and erupts out to the surrounding causing damage to your enemies.

All the critical and subsequent strikes will be absorbed by your character and erupts out to the surrounding causing damage to your enemies. Ring 1: Inexorable Force (Devious Heart): When using the Ultimate Skill, 30-50 enemies will be pulled towards you.

When using the Ultimate Skill, 30-50 enemies will be pulled towards you. Ring 2: Revenge (Brutal Heart): About 10-20% of incoming damage will be suppressed, and this energy may erupt into the surrounding, causing x250% damage to the enemies.

The Spirit Boon is a necessary game mechanic for Druid classes, and you may use the following boons for the Werewolf Tornado Druid build:

Spirit Boons Animal Wariness Deer Scythe Talons Eagle Avian Wrath Eagle Calamity Wolf Calm Before the Storm Snake

This was all about the Werewolf Tornado Druid build that you will need for the endgame grind in Diablo 4. Whether you seek to dominate solo challenges or lead your team to victory, the Werewolf Tornado build offers a path to victory. You may also check out other endgame builds, such as the Lightning Shred Druid build.