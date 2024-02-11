10 best end-game Pals in Palworld

Having the best end-game Pals in Palworld is crucial to a progressive and enjoyable gameplay experience later on when the challenges and bosses get increasingly more difficult. While you might think that you have a good knowledge about the Pals in this game, you will be surprised to read about some of the Pals in this list.

We have curated a list of 10 unique Pals you should consider catching or breeding in this game to cover most of your late-game adventures.

10 best late-game Pals to have in your Palworld party

10) Elizabee

Elizabee (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 90

90 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 105

105 Defense: 100

100 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 150

150 Run Speed: 450

This Pal is pretty flat across the board, but it can learn some decent skills towards the end of the game, and that is where it shines. Solar Blast, Spine Vine, and Fire Ball are excellent Active Skills, but her primary power comes from her Partner Skill – Queen Bee Command.

9) Orserk

Orserk (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 130

130 Defense: 100

100 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 100

100 Run Speed: 900

Orserk is a brilliant monster to have in Palworld, and the reason why it is not higher on the list is that Electric-type Pals are not as good as the other elemental types yet.

Orserk’s Partner Skill – Ferocious Thunder Dragon – makes Water-type Pals drop more items. It also comes with excellent Active Skills like Kerauno, Lightning Strike, and Tri-Lightning.

8) Felbat

Felbat (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 105

105 Defense: 110

110 Support: 110

110 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 60

60 Run Speed: 550

This Pal has decent stats across the board, which makes it fit for learning high-level moves towards the end of the game. However, the main reason this Pal sits at #8 is its Partner Skill – Life Steal – which allows both the player and Felbat to absorb health from the enemies during combat.

7) Menasting

Menasting (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 100

100 Defense: 130

130 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 100

100 Run Speed: 1,000

Menasting’s Partner Skill – Steel Scorpion – makes Electric-type Pals drop more items. It shines in the late-game adventures when it learns excellent Active Skills like Rock Lance, Nightmare Ball, and more, which lets it enjoy the #7 spot on this list.

6) Astegon

Astegon (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 125

125 Defense: 125

125 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 100

100 Run Speed: 600

You can catch this Pal towards the end-game or breed Pals to get an Astegon early on. It has a fantastic design and an appealing appearance and comes loaded with stunning benefits.

Astegon, being a Dragon- and Dark-type creature, has great moves like Dark Laser, Dragon Meteor, and Draconic Breath that you can use to fight against strong Pals in the wild or against bosses and Alpha Pals in Palworld.

5) Ice Reptyro

Ice Reptyro (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 110

110 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 105

105 Defense: 130

130 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 50

50 Run Speed: 390

You might be surprised to see this Pal so high up on the list, but it is actually an excellent beast to have in your party towards the end of the game. This is a great partner to fight against late-game Tower Bosses, Pals, and more.

Ice Reptyro can learn great moves like Rock Lance, Blizzard Spike, and Frost Breath. Ice-type moves will also freeze enemy Pals. So, if you want to increase your capture rate in Palworld, Ice Reptyro can be very handy.

4) Anubis

Anubis (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 120

120 Melee Attack: 130

130 Magic Attack: 130

130 Defense: 100

100 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 80

80 Run Speed: 800

This creature is one of the best crafting Pals in Palworld. Besides this, Anubis can also dish out a lot of damage to your enemies. Though it lacks defensive potential, it can hit really hard.

Active Skills like Spinning Roundhouse, Forceful Charge, Rock Lance, and Ground Smash are great moves to have in your arsenal, making it an extremely powerful Pal to have in your Palworld party.

3) Blazamut

Blazamut (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 150

150 Magic Attack: 125

125 Defense: 120

120 Support: 50

50 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 150

150 Run Speed: 700

You cannot go wrong with Blazamut, and it is a really strong Pal overall. Blazamut is one of the most potent melee attackers in the game and has extremely powerful Active Skills. Moves like Igneous Rage, Fire Ball, Rock Lance, and more give it a lot of offensive potential, and that makes Blazamut a great attacker to have in your Party.

It also serves great utility thanks to Blazamut’s high Kindling Work Suitability. So, you can have this monster for all your kindling requirements, and Blazamut will be very efficient at any task you assign it to.

2) Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 130

130 Melee Attack: 150

150 Magic Attack: 130

130 Defense: 100

100 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 100

100 Run Speed: 525

Another Fire-type behemoth, Jormuntide Ignis, can be bred in Palworld, and you can also catch it just like its Water-type counterpart. With stats as discussed above, Jormuntide Ignis hits like an absolute truck in combat.

It has access to Active Skills like Dragon Meteor, Fire Ball, Tri-Lightning, and more. With Fire being one of the best elemental typings to have in the game right now, Jormuntide Ignis is a no-brainer when it comes to the best end-game Pals in Palworld.

1) Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 120

120 Melee Attack: 130

130 Magic Attack: 120

120 Defense: 140

140 Support: 90

90 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 80

80 Run Speed: 850

Shadowbeak is an absolute tank when it comes to combat in Palworld. Whether you want to defeat Tower Bosses or Alpha Pals, you cannot rely on any other attacker more than this griffin.

It has access to impressive moves like Nightmare Ball, Divine Disaster, and more and has the potential to annihilate any enemy that dares to cross its path. Shadowbeak is also one of the best Pals in terms of defense.

You can also teach it a lot of good moves later on and give it typing effectiveness, thus making it a killing machine and the best end-game Pal in Palworld.