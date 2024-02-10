7 Palworld strategies to increase your capture rate

Palworld has a lot of mechanics, and increasing your capture rate is paramount in this title. You might have come across a scenario where the game tells you that you can catch a Pal, but when you throw a Sphere at the entity, it just bounces off the creature. Sometimes, this can be frustrating, especially if you throw Ultra or Hyper Spheres at the Pals and then have it deflected like a regular Pal Sphere.

You have various methods of improving your odds of catching entities in Palworld. In this article, we will discuss some of the most efficient strategies to do so.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 ways to improve your catch rate in Palworld

1) Reduce their HP

Fighting a boss in the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is pretty obvious, but some players might overlook this mechanic. You will need to get a Pal’s HP as low as possible to increase your capture rate. About 10% of the monster’s original health is a sweet spot for throwing your Spheres at it.

When it comes to tougher bosses and Alpha Pals, you might need to take the HP even lower before you can successfully catch it in a Sphere. Be careful while doing so as you might accidentally kill the beast in the process.

2) Use better-quality Spheres

Original art for the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Using better-quality Spheres is the first thing you should consider doing in Palworld to catch Pals more efficiently. Upgrading your Spheres will greatly improve your capture rate in this game.

As of the writing of this article, they come in six types, with some offering an increasing level of success when it comes to catching Pals. However, you should be careful with different types of Spheres in your inventory. Avoid accidental usage of high-tier Spheres for catching Pals that can be captured with a simpler variant.

3) Upgrade your capture power

Statue of Power (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you have constructed the Statue of Power (a statue of Anubis) in your base, you can use it to increase your personal capture power. You will need Lifmunk Effigies to increase your capture power using the Statue of Power.

Lifmunk Effigies can be found throughout Palpagos Island. You will come across glowing Lifmunk idols. Make sure you collect these whenever you see them, as you will need them to upgrade your capture power.

4) Use Back Bonus

Utilizing the Back Bonus (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You might not be aware of this mechanic, where throwing a Sphere at a Pal with its back turned towards you offers a delicious catch rate bonus. Even if you use a low-tier Sphere, there is a possibility that you will get the Pal, which would otherwise not be possible.

So, if you have the option to sneak up on your target and throw a Sphere at its back, always make sure to do so. This will ensure you don't have to fight the monster. Moreover, you'll save a lot of Spheres if you can catch the Pal in your first attempt.

5) Target unsuspecting Pals

An unsuspecting Pal (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Like the previous method, this uses a similar mechanic — the element of surprise. If you come across a Pal that is not aware of your presence or is sleeping, you will greatly increase your odds of catching the creature.

Whenever you have an unsuspecting Pal in front of you, make sure to sneak up on it from behind to get the Back Bonus and increase your capture rate.

6) Use Pals to attack with status effects

Grizzbolt (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you have a Pal in your party that can stun or freeze the creature you are trying to catch, you might have an increased chance of obtaining the beast. So, using an Electric- or Ice-type entity to fight it can help increase your capture rate in Palworld.

It is advisable to use monsters like Grizzbolt and Chillet in your party to get guaranteed status effects (Shock and Freeze respectively) while fighting Pals you want to catch since these improve your catch rate.

We have an article that tells you everything about Grizzbolt and where you can find one in this game in case, you don’t have this creature already.

7) Tweak your World Settings

Change your Palworld World Settings (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If none of the aforementioned methods work for you, you can resort to altering your world’s settings. When you enter the Difficulty section under World Settings, you will come across a slider that controls the Pal Capture Rate.

By default, this will be at one. You can bring down the slider if you think that the game is being too rough with you and you are unable to catch any Pals. You can also crank it up if you feel Palworld is not challenging enough for you.

If you want to face a really strong challenge, consider catching Palworld Tower Bosses. There is a glitch that lets you catch the bosses along with their Pals in Palworld.