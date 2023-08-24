5 best Healing builds in Albion Online in 2023

Albion Online offers players a diverse range of roles and playstyles, among which healing builds play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of battles and keeping their allies alive. These builds are more effective in group scenarios, but with adjustments, they can be adapted for solo play. Consumables like Pork Omlet and Major Resistance/Energy potions enhance your healing capabilities.

In this article, we'll explore the top five healing builds that stand out in Albion Online. Whether you're a seasoned healer or just stepping into the role, these builds are worth considering for their effectiveness and versatility.

From Great Holy Staff build to Fallen Staff build, here are the five best healing builds in Albion Online

1) Great Holy Staff build

Great Holy Staff build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the Great Holy Staff build, you will require the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Great Holy Staff. Select the first Q, third W, and first passive.

Elder's Great Holy Staff. Select the first Q, third W, and first passive. Helmet: Elder's Cleric Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Cleric Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Fiend Robe and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Fiend Robe and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Assassin Shoes along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Assassin Shoes along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Lymhurst Cape.

Elder's Lymhurst Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Resistance potion.

The Great Holy Staff build is the best for 2v2 Hellgates and small-scale PvP battles. In the 2v2 Hellgates, you just have one more teammate, so whoever the enemy is attacking, you will just have to heal them.

When someone starts taking damage, you use the W ability and then press Q every single time it gets off the cooldown. If you or your teammate gets about 50 health, use the E ability, which will throw all the players away and heal you both. Suppose the enemy player gets too close to you and you can't out-heal their damage, use the R ability to cancel his spells.

2) Divine Staff build

Divine Staff build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

In Albion Online, the Divine Staff build requires you to equip the following:

Main Weapon: Elder's Divine Staff. Select the first Q, fourth W, and first passive.

Elder's Divine Staff. Select the first Q, fourth W, and first passive. Helmet: Elder's Cleric Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Cleric Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Cleric Sandals along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Cleric Sandals along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Lymhurst Cape.

Elder's Lymhurst Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Energy potion.

The Divine Staff build focuses on providing targeted healing and support. Your healing orb, represented by the W ability, can be directed to 10 allies within a seven-meter radius, making it perfect for group healing. Prioritize healing low-health allies with the Q ability and keep the E ability to shield a designated player. Defensive options include the Cleric Robe's damage resistance and the D ability's ice block.

3) Blight Staff build

Blight Staff Build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the weapon of choice in this build, you must choose the Elder's Blight Staff. The other pieces of equipment you will require in this build are as follows:

Main Weapon: Elder's Blight Staff. Select the third Q, fourth W, and third passive.

Elder's Blight Staff. Select the third Q, fourth W, and third passive. Helmet: Elder's Mercenary Hood, and choose the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Mercenary Hood, and choose the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Scholar Sandals along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Scholar Sandals along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Fort Sterling Cape.

Elder's Fort Sterling Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Energy potion.

The Blight Staff build harnesses nature's power to provide widespread healing. Your Q ability plants healing mushrooms, benefiting allies who step on them. The W ability grants damage resistance to a targeted ally, while the E ability creates a healing circle with a speed boost.

Position your abilities strategically to heal as many players as possible. The Fort Sterling Cape offers an escape plan if things get too intense.

4) Hallowfall build

Hallowfall build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Main Weapon: Elder's Hallowfall. Select the first Q, first W, and second passive.

Elder's Hallowfall. Select the first Q, first W, and second passive. Offhand: Elder's Mistcaller

Elder's Mistcaller Helmet: Elder's Mage Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Mage Cowl, and choose the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Royal Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Royal Jacket and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Sandals of Purity along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Sandals of Purity along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Avalonian Pork Omlet and Major Poison potion.

The Hallowfall build takes a unique approach to tanking with offensive capabilities. The main weapon, Elder's Hallowfall, boasts the first Q, first W, and second passive abilities. Inflict poison on enemies using the D ability and enhance your attacks. The Q and W abilities provide healing while disrupting foes.

The E ability offers mobility and healing upon landing, and the Thetford Cape grants additional speed. This build is a blend of offense and defense, ensuring you survive while dealing significant damage.

5) Fallen Staff build

Fallen Staff build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

Lastly, the Fallen Staff build will require the given pieces of equipment:

Main Weapon: Elder's Fallen Staff. Select the first Q, fourth W, and second passive.

Elder's Fallen Staff. Select the first Q, fourth W, and second passive. Helmet: Elder's Mercenary Hood, and choose the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Mercenary Hood, and choose the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe and pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe and pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Scholar Sandals along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Scholar Sandals along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Fort Sterling Cape.

Elder's Fort Sterling Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Resistance potion.

The Fallen Staff build in Albion Online embodies the dual role of a tank and healer. Your Q ability offers single-target healing, while the W ability releases a healing burst in a seven-meter radius.

Maintain your team's health by directing your abilities wisely. Defensive tools like the R ability's immunity, the D ability's cleansing effect, and the F ability's speed boost ensure you keep your allies protected and in fighting shape.