Best Pals of every type in Palworld, ranked

As players progress through Palworld, they will encounter Pals stronger than they have seen. Of course, much like its inspiration, Pokemon, Palworld does have a catalog of catchable monsters that are considerably more powerful than the rest. Understandably, many players will want to know what monsters these are.

Pals also have their elemental typings, which provide some defense, as almost every type resists another element while being weak to another. Players are advised to have different Pals of varying types for the best chance in the world.

Here are the best Pals of each of Palworld's elements.

Ranking the best Pals of each type in Palworld

9) Paladius

Paladius as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Paladius is at the bottom of the list and is the strongest Pal of the Neutral element. This Pal can be found in the desert region to the far northeast of the map alongside Necromus. Paladius is not necessarily bad, but the Neutral type is the weakest of the bunch since it has no advantages but retains its weakness to Dark.

8) Anubis

Anubis as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Anubis is known for being one of the most powerful Pals in the game. Sporting the Ground element, it is only weak to Grass-type attacks while resisting Electric-element damage. However, since it cannot be ridden as a mount, unlike many other entries on this list, its versatility is rather low.

7) Jormuntide

Jormuntide as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Jormuntide is a Water and Dragon element Pal, but it is only the strongest of the water elements. Much like the other entries on this list, Jormuntide is easiest to find from its boss spawn location located at the lake in the Bamboo Grove. It can be ridden, but swimming is heavily outclassed by flying.

6) Blazamut

Blazamut as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Blazamut is the most powerful Fire Pal but possesses a secondary Ground typing. While it can be ridden as a mount, it's not very fast compared to other entries on this list. However, what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in utility and power.

5) Frostallion

Frostallion as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Frostallion is the Legendary Ice-type of Palworld and respectively boasts some of the highest damage in the game. In addition, it can make a great battle mount since it can be ridden as well as passively increasing the damage of Ice skills. It can be found near the Land of Absolute Zero.

4) Grizzbolt

Official artwork for Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Grizzbolt, the game's unofficial mascot, is one of the best late-game additions for lengthy gunfights thanks to its bulk and powerful partner skill, allowing it to equip a minigun to mow down its foes. It is the most powerful of the Electric Pals.

3) Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Shadowbeak is the strongest of the Dark Pals, which is why it is used by the final boss of the game's current version of the game. It has incredibly potent attacking power and learns various area-of-effect skills, making it great for easily dispatching weaker enemies.

2) Lyleen

Lyleen as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Lyleen is the strongest Grass Pal in the game thanks to its high stats and arguably one of the best partner skills. Lyleen's skill allows it to directly heal the player for a large amount of their health. This is one of the only ways players can heal themselves mid-combat, so it is very useful.

1) Jetragon

Official imagery for Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Not only is Jetragon the strongest Dragon-type Pal in the game, but it is also the best mount. Being the fastest flying mount, no other Pal can get the player where they need to go faster than this exceptional dragon. Considering its high rarity, it also sports a high stat spread and access to powerful skills.