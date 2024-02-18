10 best Palworld Partner Skills you need to use

Palworld Partner Skills play a significant role in determining your Pals' performance in this title. With over 100 creatures available in this amazing adventure survival game, you have a bunch of different Partner Skills to choose from. Each of these powers has a unique ability, with some being similar to each other.

This article lists some of the best Palworld Partner Skills that you must use to gain unparalleled benefits.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best Palworld Partner Skills that you should use right now

1) King of Fluff (Sweepa)

Sweepa (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Sweepa has the most stackable Pal damage bonuses, thanks to one of the best Palworld Partner Skills called King of Fluff. This boosts the creature's attack and defense stats by 12% for every Swee that you have in your party.

There is also a Palworld exploit that lets you increase Sweepa's attack to an absurd degree. Every time you drop Swee from your party and pick them back up, it will add to the former creature's attack. You can use this exploit with King of FLuff to boost this Pal’s attack to over 10,000.

2) Full-power Gorilla Mode (Gorirat)

Petting Gorirat (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is another Palworld Partner Skill that you need to have in your party to ensure you have the upper hand in combat. Full-power Gorilla Mode is Gorirat’s Partner Skill, and it increases this creature's attack stat by a certain percentage depending on its level:

Level 1: 50%

50% Level 2: 75%

75% Level 3: 110%

110% Level 4: 150%

150% Level 5: 200%

So, maxing out this Partner Skill will boost your Gorirat’s ranged-attack stat by 200%, making it one of the hardest-hitting Pals in Palworld.

3) Queen Bee Command (Elizabee)

Elizabee with Beegarde (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Like the first entry on this list, Elizabee also gets a stackable damage bonus from the Pals in your party. This time, instead of Swee, you will need to carry Beegarde.

Elizabee’s Partner Skill is called Queen Bee Command, and thanks to its unique ability, you can stack damage bonuses for every Beegarde in your party. Unlike Sweepa, you cannot use any exploits to further boost Elizabee's damage.

4) Wriggling Weasel (Chillet)

Chillet (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This game has a few Partner Skills that change the elemental typing of the player’s attack while they're riding the associated creatures. There are a couple that even alter the gamer's stats without telling you.

For instance, Chillet's Partner Skill Wriggling Weasel will increase your stats depending on its level:

Level 1: 50%

50% Level 2: 55%

55% Level 3: 65%

65% Level 4: 80%

80% Level 5: 100%

Besides this, Chillet’s Partner Skill gives the Dragon elemental typing to the player’s attacks.

5) Angry Shark (Gobfin)

Gobfin (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Gobfin has one of the best Palworld Partner Skills that boosts the player’s stats passively while the creature stays in your party. This bonus stacks if you have multiple Gobfin on your team.

Like the previous entries, Angry Shark will offer varying boosts depending on its level:

Level 1: 10%

10% Level 2: 11%

11% Level 3: 13%

13% Level 4: 16%

16% Level 5: 20%

So, if you have five Gobfins in your party, you will get a 100% boost in your attack stat.

6) Hard Armor (Warsect)

Warsect (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Warsect’s Partner Skill is called Hard Armor, and it is one of the best Palworld Partner Skills that you can use. While the previous entry improves your attack stat, this one will do something similar for your defense stat.

Besides that, this monster will also make you immune to fire, so you will not take fire damage in combat. Depending on the level of the Partner Skill, Warsect can improve your defense stat as follows:

Level 1: 5%

5% Level 2: 6%

6% Level 3: 7%

7% Level 4: 8%

8% Level 5: 10%

Moreover, Warsect is also great at combat by itself. In fact, it is one of the best Pals to catch early-game in Palworld.

7) Steel Scorpion (Menasting)

Menasting (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Like the previous entry, Menasting does something similar when you have it in your party. Its Partner Skill is called Steel Scorpion. According to the game, this improves your defense and makes Electric-type Pals drop more items.

Unlike Warsect, Menasting's skill does a better job of improving your defense by offering the following increases:

Level 1: 7%

7% Level 2: 8%

8% Level 3: 10%

10% Level 4: 12%

12% Level 5: 14%

This is why having Menasting will give you one of the best Palworld Partner Skills that you can use to your benefit.

8) Fengelope

Fengelope (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This Pal has one of the best Palworld Partner Skills as it allows you to ride the beast and you get access to double jump while you do so. Utility-based Partner Skills can be beneficial for transportation. Upgrading this Partner Skill will give you a significant boost in speed.

Generally, once you upgrade the skill from level one to level two, you will get a 10% boost in movement speed, followed by an additional 2% at level three, another 3% at level four, and a final 5% at level five.

Fengelope is already a fast mount and it gets the following boosts once you upgrade its Partner Skill–Wind and Clouds:

Level 2: 10%

10% Level 3: 12%

12% Level 4: 15%

15% Level 5: 20%

9) Penking

Penking (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This Pal has a Partner Skill called Brave Sailor and it is one of the best Palworld Partner Skills that increases the drops from Fire-type Pals. This can be very handy if you are farming certain drops from Pals. Increasing the Partner Skill’s level will improve the drop rate:

Level 1: 40%

40% Level 2: 50%

50% Level 3: 60%

60% Level 4: 70%

70% Level 5: 80%

Fire Pals drop items like Fire Organs which are important for crafting a lot of items like Fire Arrows, Heat Resistant Armor, and more. So, having a Penking with a level five Brave Sailor Partner Skill can make life easier for you if you want to farm drops from Fire-type Pals in this game.

10) Wumpo Botan

Wumpo Botan (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is a fantastic Pal to have in your party as it will increase your carry weight limit passively by just being in your party. Like most of the aforementioned Partner Skills, Wumpo Botan’s Guardian of the Grassy Fields is one of the best Palworld Partner Skills and it will increase your carry weight limit with each level:

Level 1: 120

120 Level 2: 130

130 Level 3: 140

140 Level 4: 150

150 Level 5: 160

You can also keep a regular Wumpo in your party and it will give you the same benefits as Wumpo Botan.