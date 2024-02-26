5 best Partner Skills for Palworld mounts, ranked

Partner Skills is a unique feature that adds layers of depth and versatility to the gameplay. In the dynamic lands of Palworld, where adventure knows no bounds, mastering the art of mounted exploration is crucial for every aspiring adventurer. And what's cooler than cruising through lush landscapes on the back of your trusty pal? Unleashing their Partner Skills, of course.

These nifty abilities not only make exploration a breeze but also turn your pals into true champions in battles against the wildest foes.

In this guide, we look at the five best Partner Skills for Palworld mounts, carefully curated to aid adventurers in their quest for mastery and triumph in this captivating realm.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Partner Skills for Mounts in Palworld

5) Mossanda and Mossanda Lux

Mossanda's Grenade Launcher (Image via LunarGaming/YouTube)

Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda - Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a Grenade Launcher while mounted.

The Grenade Launcher Pal Gear is the ultimate must-have for Palworld adventurers. Its grenade launcher is the main reason players want this Pal in the first place; riding it as a mount is just a bonus.

Available to both Mossanda and Mossanda Lux, this bombastic weapon is a game-changer that can be unlocked in the Tech Tree as early as levels 24 and 25. Considering how early players can obtain it, this weapon might be a little too powerful.

4) Kitsun

Kitsun while mounted (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Partner Skill: Clear Mind - Can be ridden. Unaffected by the cold or heat while riding this pal.

Kitsun is the ultimate game-changer in Palworld exploration. This pal's Clear Mind Partner Skill is like a magic ticket through the wilds of Palworld, making those treks a breeze. While riding Kitsun, you need not worry about weather conditions draining your HP down.

Sure, you could swap out climate-specific armor in every condition, but each swap drains your Shield meter, leaving you vulnerable for the brief moment it recharges.

3) Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt's Machine Gun while mounted (LunarGaming/YouTube)

Partner Skill: Yellow Tank - Can be ridden. Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.

The unofficial face of Palworld isn't just any old mascot - it's a tank, quite literally. Enter Grizzbolt, the walking arsenal with a minigun that screams firepower while mounted. While other explosive weapons might go boom in all directions, Grizzbolt's minigun is all about precision, making it the go-to choice for those who like to get up close and personal with their targets.

The only catch? Keep your eye on that ammo meter, or you might find yourself out of bullets faster than you would like.

2) Frostallion and Frostallion Noct

Frostallion while mounted (Image via SpookyFairy/YouTube)

Partner Skill: Ice/Black Steed - Can be ridden as a flying mount. Changes the player's attack type to ice/dark and enhances ice/dark attacks while mounted.

When it comes to pals who boost your attacks with Elemental Infusion while riding, Frostallion and its dark variant are the best champions. These icy and dark dynamos don't just spice up your strikes, but they also buff your stats, turning you into an unstoppable force of nature.

Prepare to unleash your inner frosty fury or embrace the darkness. With Frostallion leading the charge, there's no telling what epic adventures await.

1) Jetragon

Jetragon's Aerial Missile, as seen in the game (LunarGaming/YouTube)

Partner Skill: Aerial Missile - Can be ridden as a flying mount. Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

For the best Partner Skill, we're diving into the realm of legends with Jetragon, one of Palworld's prized treasures. When soaring high with Jetragon, get ready for a spectacle.

Picture this: aerial missile showers raining down on your foes, dealing heavy damage. And with Jetragon's lightning speed, you will feel like you're the ace pilot of your very own fighter plane.