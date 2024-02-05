Where to find Kitsun in Palworld? Skills and item drops

Kitsun in Palworld is an extremely sensitive Pal. The Paldeck states that long ago, spotting it was considered a bad omen. However, it is highly resourceful, and you will want to have this entity on your team. The creature has thick white fur, while its tail and paws are all highlighted in a beautiful shade of light blue. This Pal also has a blue ring of flame protruding from its neck.

This article will cover where to find Kitsun in Palworld, this creature's skills, and its item drops.

Where to find Kitsun in Palworld?

Kitsun can be found in the snowy mountains located in the Northeastern part of the map (Image via Pockerpair)

Kitsun in Palworld can be found around the Snowy Mountain area in the Northeast. The closest fast-travel point to this region is the Free Pal Alliance travel point. However, it only spawns at night, so be aware of that. Moreover, Kitsuns are among the rarest Pals in the game, so you might not come across one for a decent amount of time.

They are formidable in battle and will make short work of you if you don't prepare for the journey. Take some Mega Spheres with you and stack your party with the best Water-type Pals if you wish to catch Kitsun with ease.

Kitsun in Palwold: Skills

Kitsun excels at Kindling (Image via Pocketpair)

Kitsun is formidable in combat and boasts an impressive arsenal of fiery goodness. Here are all the combat skills that this Pal has:

Ignis Blast (Level 1) - Hurls a ball of fire at enemies.

- Hurls a ball of fire at enemies. Spirit Fire (Level 7) - Multiple fireballs are shot at the foes that explode to produce smaller fireballs that continue to spread forward.

- Multiple fireballs are shot at the foes that explode to produce smaller fireballs that continue to spread forward. Spirit Flame (Level 15) - Hurls three balls of malice, which constantly pursue their adversaries.

- Hurls three balls of malice, which constantly pursue their adversaries. Daring Flames (Level 22) - Does a full-speed dash toward enemies after engulfing itself in thick flames in a move exclusive to Kitsun.

- Does a full-speed dash toward enemies after engulfing itself in thick flames in a move exclusive to Kitsun. Flare Storm (Level 30) - Two flaming tornadoes are hurled at the adversary, which knocks them back while also dealing damage.

- Two flaming tornadoes are hurled at the adversary, which knocks them back while also dealing damage. Ignis Rage (Level 40) - Area of Effect attack that makes the ground explode by pumping energy into it.

- Area of Effect attack that makes the ground explode by pumping energy into it. Fire Ball (Level 50) - Hurls a giant fireball toward opponents, which affects a large area on impact

Kitsun's partner skill is called Clear Mind. When activated, this allows you to ride it. Moreover, heat and cold do not affect you while you're doing that.

Kitsun in Palworld: Item drops

Kitsun in Palworld is formidable in combat (Image via Pocketpair)

While you're going to have no end of trouble trying to take one of these creatures down, the items that these Pals drop will make it all worth your time.

They offer several Flame Organs and Leather when eliminated, and you can sweep the floor with them if you have Water-type Pals in your party.

