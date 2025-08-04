  • home icon
  Best Rogue build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations

Best Rogue build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 04, 2025 07:31 GMT
Here
Here's how to create the best Rogue build in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The best Rogue build in Grounded 2 will ensure you have the edge when it comes to the element of surprise. You'll be able to outwit the smartest of Bugs to deliver some high DPS and clutch any fight. While you will have lower defence than others, you needn't be worried about that, as your goal will be to eliminate the threat before they have a chance to react.

On that note, to build the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, you'll need to optimize armor, weapons, Trinket, and Mutations accordingly. That being said, here's what you need to know.

A guide to create the best Rogue build in Grounded 2

If you're looking to min-max the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, you're going to need some tier-2 and tier-3 items to make the most of things. Some of these will take time and quite a lot of resources to craft, but they will prove to be useful in the long term.

Here's a list of things you'll need at a glance:

ArmorWeaver Hood, Spaulders, and Leggings
WeaponsWolfsbane Fangs and Weaver Daggers
TrinketVolatile Capacitor
MutationsAssassin and Ambush
Armor

  • Weaver Hood
  • Weaver Spaulders
  • Weaver Leggings

When it comes to armor for the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, the Weaver Set is the perfect choice. It offers three stacks of Rogue Armor and Dual Slasher, which pair perfectly with dual-wielded weapons such as Ice Sickles. This will give you a solid critical hit chance when using the 3-hit combo and dash strikes.

Perhaps the only downside is that you'll need to take on Orb Weavers to unlock the armor. Depending on how far you've progressed, this may not be the easiest of tasks.

Weapons

  • Wolfsbane Fangs
  • Weaver Daggers

For the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, you're going to need weapons that have high base damage. Wolfsbane Fangs does just that, and it also adds Venom Attack to the mix. However, for the early game, Weaver Daggers are going to be easier to craft given the constrain on resources.

Trinket

  • Volatile Capacitor

The Volatile Capacitor is an excellent Trinket as it adds shock damage. While this is usually reserved for O.R.C. creatures, it's good in most situations.

Mutations

  • Assassin
  • Ambush

The best Rogue build will be incomplete without the Assassin and Ambush Mutations. The former boosts your synergy with daggers, enabling you to deal more damage. The latter boosts your capability for sneak attacks, allowing you to one-hit enemies at times.

That's about everything you need to know about creating the best Rogue build in Grounded 2. Keep in mind that the meta can change in the future, but for the time being, this is the best you can get.

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
