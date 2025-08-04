Best Rogue build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations

The best Rogue build in Grounded 2 will ensure you have the edge when it comes to the element of surprise. You'll be able to outwit the smartest of Bugs to deliver some high DPS and clutch any fight. While you will have lower defence than others, you needn't be worried about that, as your goal will be to eliminate the threat before they have a chance to react.On that note, to build the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, you'll need to optimize armor, weapons, Trinket, and Mutations accordingly. That being said, here's what you need to know.A guide to create the best Rogue build in Grounded 2If you're looking to min-max the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, you're going to need some tier-2 and tier-3 items to make the most of things. Some of these will take time and quite a lot of resources to craft, but they will prove to be useful in the long term. Here's a list of things you'll need at a glance:ArmorWeaver Hood, Spaulders, and LeggingsWeaponsWolfsbane Fangs and Weaver DaggersTrinketVolatile CapacitorMutationsAssassin and AmbushArmorWeaver HoodWeaver SpauldersWeaver LeggingsWhen it comes to armor for the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, the Weaver Set is the perfect choice. It offers three stacks of Rogue Armor and Dual Slasher, which pair perfectly with dual-wielded weapons such as Ice Sickles. This will give you a solid critical hit chance when using the 3-hit combo and dash strikes.Perhaps the only downside is that you'll need to take on Orb Weavers to unlock the armor. Depending on how far you've progressed, this may not be the easiest of tasks.WeaponsWolfsbane FangsWeaver DaggersFor the best Rogue build in Grounded 2, you're going to need weapons that have high base damage. Wolfsbane Fangs does just that, and it also adds Venom Attack to the mix. However, for the early game, Weaver Daggers are going to be easier to craft given the constrain on resources.TrinketVolatile CapacitorThe Volatile Capacitor is an excellent Trinket as it adds shock damage. While this is usually reserved for O.R.C. creatures, it's good in most situations.MutationsAssassinAmbushThe best Rogue build will be incomplete without the Assassin and Ambush Mutations. The former boosts your synergy with daggers, enabling you to deal more damage. The latter boosts your capability for sneak attacks, allowing you to one-hit enemies at times.That's about everything you need to know about creating the best Rogue build in Grounded 2. Keep in mind that the meta can change in the future, but for the time being, this is the best you can get.Read more Grounded 2 articles here:Best Mage build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and MutationsBest Fighter build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations