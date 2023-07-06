Best Ron Weasley Deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Warner Bros. is taking us back to the magical land of Hogwarts with Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The game features many characters that fans know and love from the original Harry Potter series. Although they are not exactly playable in the game, you will encounter them as Hogwarts professors and other NPCs or as cards in your deck.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, the beloved Ron Weasley is a Mythic Companion card. You summon him into the battlefield as a knight, drawing inspiration from his outstanding chess skills. Although powerful on its own, as expected from a Mythic card, maximizing its potential requires using the right deck.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened Guide: Best Ron Weasley Deck

Ron Weasley is a Mythic card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

As with other Mythic and Dark cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, acquiring the Ron Weasley card is difficult but lucrative. You will need Ruby Keys to draw a card from the Magical Studies tab, where you have a slim chance of 0.616% of drawing Ron Weasley. This card is guaranteed to be obtained upon the 30th and 60th draw.

When used, Ron charges at the opponents, turning them into chess pieces. When six opponents are defeated, the King Chess Piece is summoned.

If you are lucky enough to acquire Ron, finding the best cards that work well with it is the next thing to do.

In creating a deck, players usually pick one strong card to build around. In this case, you will have to choose cards that best synergize with your Ron Weasley Mythic card.

Below are some of the viable cards you can select:

Companions - Frey Twins, Ron Weasley, Lottie Turner

Echo - Severus Snape

Spells - Piertotum Locomotor, Ventus, Swelling Solution, Weasleys Wildfire Whiz-Bangs, Atmospheric Charm, Inflatus, Bombastic Bomb Box

The Severus Snape Echo allows your auto-attack to become more powerful. Every other attack you launch becomes Sectumsempra, which bounces to a different enemy. To unlock this, you must complete Forbidden Forest Solo Exploration Stage 5.

With the help of the Sectumsempra spell, every assault in this deck is designed to unleash devastating attacks and cast tremendous damage over time. Maximizing damage output and overwhelming enemies with a constant barrage of powerful attacks is the goal of this deck.

This strategy makes sure that every attack has a powerful punch and maintains pressure on the enemies, making it challenging for them to recover or mount an effective defense. This deck intends to dominate battles with its offensive powers by focusing on dealing out a lot of damage and applying damage-over-time effects in a planned manner.

This deck is particularly effective in solo battles, although still viable in duo duels and Forbidden Forest. You can also swap out some of the spell cards for more summon cards. Your deck will be especially strong with the Bombastic Bomb Box card.

The Ron Weasley Mythic Card is currently the strongest companion card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. This deck is arguably the best in the current patch, but you can always change some cards to fit your preferred play style.

