5 best Spell cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

With its diverse spell card collection, Harry Potter Magic Awakened provides an exciting and unique gameplay experience. Thanks to this wide variety, players can create spell decks that are customized to their play styles. Every spell card has a different set of effects and applications, which gives the game complexity and demands tactical judgment.

Building a great deck is a key aspect of Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Obtaining the best spell cards can make or break a battle. This means tactical and creative mastery of the cards is crucial in securing the win. While each card has its own purpose, some cards are simply more powerful than others.

That being said, here are the five best spell cards that can help wizards and witches seal the victory.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Spell cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

1) Avada Kedavra

It shouldn't be surprising that the strongest unforgivable curse in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is also one of the most powerful Spell cards in the game.

Avada Kedavra boasts a power of 367+, damaging the first enemy it hits. The curse boosts its damage by 25% for each enemy unit it destroys and instantly eliminates the target it strikes after overcoming four enemy units.

However, obtaining this card can be tough, as it can only be acquired through Advanced Study. The fact that this is not just among the strongest cards but also one of the rarest, with a pull chance of just 0.147%, stacks the deck against players. Nonetheless, it offers a huge advantage on the battlefield.

2) Crucio

Another powerful unforgivable curse card, Crucio stands out as the strongest AoE card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Unlike Avada Kedavra, which is a single-target spell, Crucio deals significant damage to multiple enemies and stuns them within its area of effect.

Each successive tick during the Spell adds 100% of the additional damage to the initial damage, stacking from the previous tick. With a maximum of four stacks, targets already struck by Crucio will sustain 35% more damage for each additional strike. When cast on a Player unit, this card does not stun only delivers 50% damage.

With a remarkable power of 754, Crucio has important strategic implications. Utilizing the stacking ability to its fullest advantage, players can use this spell to wear down and easily weaken groups of enemies.

3) Orb of Water

Orb of Water is a Legendary Card that draws enemies in upon casting. This distraction technique briefly stops non-wizard enemies' strikes by stunning and diverting their attention. It also affects wizard adversaries, limiting their movement for a while.

When the orb's duration is up, an explosion occurs that inflicts more damage on nearby enemies. Players can benefit greatly from this because it enables them to deal more damage to several foes at once.

A useful advantage of this spell is that players can move while casting the Orb of Water. With this mobility, they can strategically position the orb, putting more enemies in the path of the ensuing explosion.

4) Sectumsempra

Fans may be familiar with the Sectumsempra spell from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The power of this destructive spell is 720, and its mana cost is four. It will directly strike an enemy and bounce off other adversaries in the area until it deals up to four times as much damage.

As an Epic card, Sectumsempra has the highest rarity that may be obtained by conventional magical studies. It has a pull rate of 0.068% but can reach up to 0.556% using Advanced Study.

5) Thunderstorm

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Thunderbird from Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them is introduced through the Legendary Spell Card Thunderstorm. The Thunderbird is summoned when this card is cast, and it attacks the enemy with a barrage of lightning bolts.

While Thunderstorm bolts fall at random, it is a worthy trade-off given the strength and potential of these bolts. For each enemy unit eliminated by the Thunderstorm bolts, the damage they deal grows by 10%, and this effect can stack up to five times. This implies that the Thunderbird's successive bolts get stronger the more opponents it defeats.

Each Thunderstorm bolt also hinders enemy healing, reducing their capacity to recover, in addition to dealing tremendous damage. This can be a big benefit because it makes it harder for the enemy to survive the assault.

These are the best spell cards available in the game. While some of them are difficult to obtain, their unique effects are well worth it. Fans can read this article on tips on how to find Legendary Cards in the game.

