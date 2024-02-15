Traps in Palworld can come in handy if you want to catch Pals efficiently. This game revolves around strategic crafting and survival. You can make traps that help you catch Pals and survive a lot easier in the wilderness on Palpagos Island. While you won’t find a lot of different types of traps, among the ones that are available in the game, a few are effective.

Catching Pals not only gives you XP to level up but you also get a lot of resources from them. You can also capture them to make them work at your base, help you travel around Palpagos Island, and fight other monsters.

While you can obtain Pals in other ways, forming an effective strategy to set up traps in Palworld and wait for a creature to get caught in it takes the excitement of a task to a different level. With that in mind, here is a list of some of the best traps that you can craft and use to catch Pals.

(Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinoins. The following list is not ranked in any way.)

5 best traps in Palworld that you can use to catch Pals

1) Hanging Trap

The Hanging Trap is among the best traps in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can unlock and craft one of these Hanging Traps in Palworld once you reach level four. You will need one Technology Point to unlock them, however.

Once you have the Hanging Trap available, you will need 10 Wood and five Stone to craft it. These are extremely common resources, and you can mine nearby rocks and cut down trees to get the required amount.

The game describes this trap as a contraption that can catch Pals that pass through it. You can use the Hanging Trap to catch small Pals and humans. It won’t work on bigger entities.

2) Electric Mine

Grizzbolt can drop Electric Organs (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

The Electric Mine inflicts a status of shock by electrocuting Pals that step on it. While this trap is meant to catch creatures, you might be able to use it to capture humans too.

To unlock the Electric Mine, you will need to reach level 33 and possess two Technology Points. Once you unlock this trap, you will need two Electric Organs and five Ingots to craft it. You can get Electric Organs by capturing Electic-type Pals like Jolthog, Sparkit, Grizzbolt, and more.

You can make Ingots with the help of a furnace and a Pal that has Kindling Work Suitability. For instance, Arsox is a great creature to have at your base for tasks that require Kindling. You can also use Foxparks to make ingots.

You will also need to mine Ore. This is the raw material needed to make Ingots in the furnace. You can use Pals with Mining Work Suitability – Digtoise, Anubis, and more to mine Ore.

3) Ice Mine

Chillet can drop Ice Organs (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

The Ice Mine is another trap that inflicts a status effect on a creature that steps on it. You can unlock it once you reach level 38 with two Technology Points.

According to the game, the Ice Mine can freeze Pals that step on it. So, if the monster experiences a frozen status effect, it will be significantly easier for you to catch it.

If you want to craft an Ice Mine in Palworld, you will need two Ice Organs and five Ingots. Ice organs can be obtained from Ice-type Pals like Pengullet, Peking, Jolthog Cryst, and similar creatures.

4) Mine

Foxparks can drop Flame Organs (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Unlike the two previous entries, the Mine trap will not inflict any status effect on those who step on it. Instead, it will detonate as soon as someone does that. This trap is handy if you want to deal a lot of area damage to one or a group of enemies.

For crafting one of these traps in Palworld, you will need to reach level 30 and have two Technology Points. After unlocking this technology, you will need two Flame Organs and five Ingots. You can get Flame Organs from Fire-type Pals like Vanwyrm, Arsox, Foxparks, and more.

5) Bear Trap (Large)

Large Bear Trap is among the best traps in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Bear Traps in Palworld can be used to immobilize large Pals that step on it. This technology will not work on small Pals. If creatures become immobile, you will have an easier time taking their HP down to a point where you can catch them easily.

You can unlock this once you reach level 22 and have at least two Technology Points in your account. Once you unlock the Bear Trap (Large) in Palworld, you can craft it with 20 Ingots.