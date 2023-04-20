Best Trickster Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Trickster is an Ascendancy in Path of Exile that has many Tricks up its sleeves. It specializes in dealing generic damage, allowing it to play with almost any type of skill while having access to some powerful defensive layers that no other class can get. Frost Blades is a popular skill paired with this Ascendancy to make a build that is fast, great at clearing large packs of monsters, and decent at dealing with bosses.

The build takes advantage of the buffs that the skill has been receiving for the past couple of patches as well as the unique power of the Trickster.

Why Frost Blades Trickster is best build for this Ascendancy in Path of Exile Crucible League

Melee skills tend not to be a good choice for beginners or as the league starts in Path of Exile due to their high dependency on having a good weapon. Having a lot of currency to buy or craft a good weapon can be difficult, and that is why most players don’t choose a melee build unless they have a plan for it.

However, Frost Blades has been an exception to this rule for a long time. While its power and popularity have waned in the past, buffs to elemental damage passives on the tree, as well as the introduction of the Trinity support gem, have brought it back to the limelight.

Trickster himself has also received significant rework in the recent past, taking away his damage over time passives and replacing them with buffs for generic damage.

This means that his ascendancy has opened up to many more skills than the ones that deal damage over time. He has also received many defensive options and passives that provide both offense and defense, making him a great choice for many skills in Path of Exile.

Polymath gives Trickster Health, Energy Shield, and Mana recovery as well as damage depending on how many masteries he has allocated. One Step Ahead is a passive that slightly increases animation speed, making him attack, move and perform all actions faster while decreasing it for all nearby enemies.

The Heartstopper is an interesting defensive mechanic that lowers hit damage every five seconds and then lowers damage over time for the next five seconds. This passive remains active all the time but simply switches the damage type every five seconds.

The Frost Blades skill uses various methods to increase its damage to a high level, with Trinity being one of them. Trinity is a support skill that buffs the damage to other elements when you hit an enemy with an elemental skill in Path of Exile.

Using the Yoke of Suffering Amulet, Frost Blade users will be able to deal damage with the shock element along with the ice in Path of Exile. This will allow Trinity to increase the damage to both elements. Other than that, Heatshiver hoods make it such that frozen enemies take fire damage which further skyrockets the damage of the build.

