5 best two-handed scythes in Diablo 4

There are a few things that make each individual class in Diablo 4 unique. Most notably, every class has a set of skills that set them apart from the others. For example, Necromancers can raise the dead and command several minions that help defeat their enemies. Another thing that makes them stand out is their ability to wield two-handed scythes.

Necromancers are the only class in the game that can equip scythes. If you are already playing as a Necromancer or want to use one and are wondering which two-handed scythes you should keep an eye out on, this guide is for you.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best two-handed scythes in Diablo 4?

1) Death's Reach

Scythes are often associated with the Grim Reaper. No other two-handed scythe in Diablo 4 will make you feel like you are reaping the souls of your fallen enemies more than Death's Reach. This is a Legendary item that provides better stats than regular two-handed scythes.

Death's Reach will give you a high damage per hit, but that is offset by its slower attack speed. It also adds a very small amount to your life every time you kill an enemy.

2) Hell's Fang

The Hell's Fang Two-Handed scythe is quite gnarly to look at. Its blade looks like it was once part of a creature's rib cage but was extracted before being rearranged to resemble a curved blade.

This Legendary weapon has a better damage output than rare or normal two-handed scythes that you might come across in your adventures in Diablo 4. It also gives you a small amount of life for every enemy you kill.

3) Toothed Reaper

The Toothed Reaper is also a Legendary scythe whose blade looks exactly like teeth that belong to an infernal creature. As with all Legendary items, this weapon can be found randomly by participating in events, slaying enemies, or looting chests around Diablo 4.

The Toothed Reaper has a slow attack speed of about one attack per second. However, it makes up for this limitation by dealing huge amounts of damage to targets and giving you back some life for every enemy that you kill.

4) Dragon Spine

As the name suggests, the Dragon Spine's blade looks so much like the spine of the legendary creature. The end of the blade even includes the skull of a dragon.

Legendary items like the Dragon Spine can only be found randomly, so you will have to keep an eye out for items being dropped by slain enemies or coming from opened chests. You can also find them by participating in events.

The Dragon Spine has a massive damage output, which it trades off for a slow attack speed of one per second. Similar to other Legendary scythes in Diablo 4, kills registered with this weapon will add to your life.

5) Bloodless Scream

Bloodless Scream is the best two-handed scythe for your Necromancer. It is a unique item, so finding it is a little harder. Like the Legendary scythes, it provides life upon killing an enemy. However, it also increases the damage of your Darkness Skill, damage to Chilled Enemies, damage to Frozen Enemies, and your cold resistance.

Aside from that, Bloodless Scream also has a unique effect that causes your Darkness skill to inflict the Chill status effect on enemies. It also allows you to inflict a Lucky Hit effect that causes your Darkness Skill to generate 100 percent additional essence against frozen targets.

Unique Items can only be found once you have advanced the difficulty of the game to World Tier 3.

These are the best two-handed scythes in Diablo 4. There isn't much of a difference in the stats of the Legendary scythes, but the Bloodless Scream is arguably the best one you can find in the game.

