5 best wands in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers several different weapons that you can equip your character with. These weapons are vital in dealing with the many enemies that the game throws at you as you adventure across the world of Sanctuary. Certain weapons types can only be equipped by specific classes, which can sometimes factor into your decision when it comes to which class you play as.

One of the weapon types available in Diablo 4 is wands. The most powerful wands in the game can only be equipped by the Sorcerer, and if you are wondering what those wands are, this list is for you.

What are the best wands in Diablo 4?

There aren't a lot of wands that set themselves apart from each other in Diablo 4, but there are a few that are definitely a cut above the rest. If the wand is your weapon of choice in Diablo 4, these are the ones that you need to look out for, as they are the best ones in the game.

5) Rattling Bones

Legendary items in Diablo 4 can be found at random as you adventure through Sanctuary. These random drops provide better equipment than the regular items that you find scattered across the world. Rattling Bones is one such Legendary Wand that you can find in Diablo 4.

This wand has a slow attack speed at less than one attack per second, but it does provide a +10 percent Lucky Hit Chance. It is better used during the early levels of the game until you find better items, or you can visit an occultist in Diablo 4 to see what the best option for it is.

4) Spellbinder

Spellbinder is another Legendary wand that can be found randomly in Sanctuary as you slay enemies, open chests, or participate in events. Due to the random nature of Legendary item drops, you may or may not have an easy time looking for Spellbinder.

Similar to other legendary wands, Spellbinder has a +10 percent Lucky Hit Chance and decent damage output. What makes this a good wand to have is its aesthetic, which makes it look perfect for a Frost Sorcerer build due to its icy theme.

3) Spinal Wand

Spinal Wand looks more grisly than any other wand on this list. As the name suggests, this weapon looks like a spine with a skull for its pommel. From certain angles, it looks more like a dagger than an actual wand, which adds to its overall appeal.

This is another Legendary Wand that requires a bit of luck to come across, and it comes with the standard +10 percent Lucky Hit Chance that all legendary wands have. It has a high damage output, and it will perform very well in the early to middle stages of Diablo 4.

2) Wand of Abe-Mari

Wand of Abe-Mari is a Rare Wand that can be found by defeating the enemy whom the wand is named after, Abe-Mari. This enemy can be found in Kehjistan and will be a difficult challenge. Successfully defeating Abe-Mari will reward you with this powerful item.

This wand can only be used by the Sorcerer or the Sorceress. It provides boosts to your Intelligence stat, Damage to Distant Enemies, and Ultimate Skill Damage. It also significantly boosts your Lucky Hit Chance.

1) Flamescar

Flamescar is a Unique Wand, and it is by far the best wand in Diablo 4, both statistically and in terms of the bonuses that it provides. It has a Unique Effect wherein embers shoot out of the wand while you are channeling the Incinerate skill. These embers seek out your enemies and deal Fire damage to them. Aside from this, it also has several Affixes that provide boosts to your damage.

Since it is classified as a Unique item, it can only be found once the difficulty of the game has been advanced to World Tier 3. The odds of finding it are still random once you've reached that difficulty, so you may or may not spend a long time looking for it.

