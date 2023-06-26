5 best crossbows in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of intricate mechanics that you can use to tweak your builds, and the five classes consist of numerous skills and abilities that alter the gameplay experience. Crafting a robust character build also involves choosing the right weapon for your preferred playstyle. While there are robust weapons like swords, daggers, and others, a crossbow is a potent weapon to consider.

Crossbows are ideal for those who prefer to approach combat scenarios from a safe distance. Crossbows may be slower than bows, but they also deal more damage. If you prefer extra damage over speed, then you can consider trying out the five crossbows in this list.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the 5 most effective crossbows in Diablo 4?

1) Haunted Crossbow

Haunted Crossbow is one of the superior crossbows in Diablo 4. It has enhanced core skill damage, better shadow damage, and a significant boost to damage against close enemies. Along with these boosts, all crossbows deal some amount of vulnerable damage.

Fortunately, this crossbow is a guaranteed drop after defeating elite foes named Renn and Claudia. You can explore the Spiteful Rise region within Hawesar to face off against them. This crossbow can jive well with melee builds since it deals additional damage when tackling close enemies.

2) Cross Axe

Those looking for a crossbow associated with a superior rarity can consider Cross Axe. It belongs to Legendary rarity, and the efficiency of this weapon will depend on the Affixes that are tied to it. Furthermore, having a potent Legendary Aspect with this crossbow can also enhance its usability.

You can either obtain this item with random Aspects associated with it, or you can imprint a desired Aspect with it with the help of an Occultist. The Trickster’s Aspect can be conducive to Cross Axe since it enables the Caltrops to unleash a stun grenade cluster that deals physical damage and stuns foes temporarily.

3) Scorpion

Scorpion is yet another potent crossbow to check out in Diablo 4. Owing to the randomized nature of loot drops, those who are unable to get any other crossbows on this list can stick with Scorpion if they acquire one while slaying foes in the world of Sanctuary. With the right Aspect imprinted on it, you can align Scorpion with your character build.

You must try out the Bladedancer’s Aspect along with the Scorpion, wherein twisting blades will orbit for some time after returning to you, and they'll deal some damage in the process. Furthermore, the orbit damage scales up to a certain percentage of the return damage based on the distance traveled by the blades.

4) Piercing Wind

Piercing Wind is another option to have in your arsenal if you are inclined to try out different crossbows. Piercing Wind tied with Aspect of Arrow Stroms can decimate foes, allowing you to have a maximum of five arrow storms active at a time. Piercing Wind of Arrow Storms also offers a lucky hit wherein marksman skills have a small chance to trigger an arrow storm at an enemy’s location.

This triggered arrow storm deals a certain percentage of physical damage as well for a few seconds. You can therefore adopt an aggressive playstyle by leveraging the marksman skills. Alternatively, you can experiment with Bladedancer’s Aspect to craft a Shadow Rogue build.

5) Warcaster

Those on the lookout for a robust crossbow to tackle the Diablo 4 end-game content should opt for Warcaster with a Trickshot Aspect. It must be noted that only a Rogue character can wield this crossbow. You can leverage its ability wherein dealing damage with a penetrating shot will result in two arrows splitting off on either side.

Warcaster can also provide additional damage to dazed and frozen enemies along with offering a significant boost to vulnerable and core skill damage. This is ideal for those who frequently resort to core skills like Twisting Blade, Barrage, or Flurry and opt for a penetrating shot build.

Diablo 4 can be overwhelming for those who are new to the series, and the presence of many intricate mechanics only adds to the confusion. Such players will benefit from reading this guide covering the ten best tips and tricks for beginners.

