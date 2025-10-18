All World Boss Crusades in Blue Protocol: Mechanics and Rewards

World Boss Crusade in Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a daily activity where a group of players face off against a powerful boss. The activity is available for six hours each day. After the event is open, you can join the battle alongside 19 other players either through random matchmaking or a pre-made team.

At the moment, there are two World Boss Crusades in the game: Rathalos and Byrnhald Golem, both featuring unique gameplay mechanics. Additionally, you’ll also be racing against the clock as there’s a 10-minute window for dealing as much damage as possible.

This guide will teach you how to access the activity, along with boss mechanics and the rewards after completing the challenge.

How to access World Boss Crusade in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Head to the counter near the staircase to find the crusade tab (Image via A Plus)

Despite the name ‘World Boss Crusade’, the fight takes place in a separate instance that you won’t find in the actual open world. To access it, head to the Pioneer Bureau and visit the NPC named ‘Viktor’ on the left near the stairs.

Interacting with him will open the Crusade window and reveal how much time there’s left before the next one begins. If the event is active, you’ll get the options.

The first option will redirect you to the party finder page, where you can view all the Crusade groups. The second option is random matchmaking, which will pair you with others looking to join the fight.

Rathalos World Boss Crusade mechanics explained

Rathalos boss crusade (Image via A Plus)

Rathalos is a massive dragon boss that uses a variety of attacks imbued with fire. The fight starts as soon as players load into the arena and pans out similarly to any other open-world boss fight. The objective is to deal as much damage as possible in 10 minutes.

The gameplay mechanics for the boss include an invincible phase where the boss gains a shield that everyone needs to break. If they don’t, Rathalos will send out a massive shockwave, dealing heavy damage and possibly killing most players in the team.

While everyone’s dealing damage, Rathalos will retaliate with different attacks that have the potential to one-shot any new player.

Here are all the attacks the boss can perform during the fight:

Claw Sweep Rathalos can perform a regular wide-range sweep and deal damage to anyone in the AoE. A dodge or better positioning will prevent damage from the attack. Meteor During the fight, Rathalos will mark two players with a red AoE. One will have an expanding circle and will get hit by a meteor when it fills up, while the other will have arrows pointing inside and explode after the same duration.

The one with the expanding circle needs to run away from others, and the one with the arrows needs to get as many players in the circle to reduce explosion damage. Invincible Flight After taking enough damage, the boss will hover in the air and become invincible. Use the glide option to fly up to Rathalos and collect orbs.

Once everyone collects enough, the shield will break, and the boss will be all down. If the team is unsuccessful, the boss will summon meteors that deal AoE damage.

This phase will happen each time the HP reaches one of the black bars. Reaching the final one will send the boss into the Last Stand. Fire Breath The boss will spit fire across a cone in front that deals DoT. To avoid the attack, move away from the AoE. There’s another variant of this attack where the boss will take flight and leave burning ground in one direction. Dive The boss will take a brief flight and charge straight, dealing damage to any players in the AoE. When you see a straight red line, move away to the side. Last Stand When the boss reaches its final health bar, it will summon a shield, which everyone needs to break quickly. If the team is unsuccessful, a shockwave will wipe out most of the party members.

Byrnhald Golem World Boss Crusade mechanics explained

Byrnhald Golem boss crusade (Image via A Plus)

The Byrnhald Golem is a large mechanical boss that you may recognize from the campaign while experiencing Tina’s memory. However, this time, you’re not running away. Players will spawn on a small platform with cannons and NPCs. Once the timer begins, everyone must float towards similar platforms and use the cannons to destroy Golem parts.

The cannons are operational after defeating all enemies. You’re free to head towards any platform you like. After lowering the Byrnhald Golem’s health enough, the boss will enter the final phase of the fight.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Crusade:

Starting Platform Interact with the gust of wind across each corner of the platform (left, right, and middle) to head towards the objective. There‘s no restriction on where you can go first. Middle Platform The gust taking you to the middle platform is near the cannons. Upon reaching the area, defeat the enemies and shoot the cannon at Byrnhald Golem’s head. Repeat the process until the objective is complete. Right Platform Head right from the starting platform to find a gust that will take you to the platforms. Defeat the enemies to use the cannon and shoot the bosses’ legs. Repeat the process until the objective is complete. Left Platform The left gust of wind will take you towards the left platform. This area will focus on destroying the shoulder. Repeat the process until the objective is complete and enter the final phase of the fight. Final Stand The game will teleport everyone to a single platform that leads to the final arena. Upon reaching there, you’ll find the Golem’s core in the middle, and your objective is to destroy it. During that time, the boss will continue to attack everyone.

A good way to deal with the Byrnhald Golem is to split into equal groups and head towards different platforms. Those who complete their objective first can join others to lend a hand as enemies get tougher with each wave

World Boss Crusade rewards in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Complete crusades to progress towards weekly rewards (Image via A Plus)

At the end of the Crusade, regardless of completion status, everyone will gain progress towards their weekly challenge that contains Asteria Reputation, Honor Coins, and Rose Orbs (Bound). Those with higher rankings will make more progress and complete the rewards faster.

