Blue Protocol Star Resonance Block Heavy Guardian build: Best Talent setup, stats, and gearing

The Block spec Heavy Guardian in Blue Protocol excels in crowd control and absorbing damage. All of the ability for this class revolves around improving your defense and taunting enemies to take them off your healers and DPS, making it a popular choice for Chaotic Realms and Stime Vaults. However, all that tankiness does come at the cost of low damage output.

Ad

Setting up a Block spec is as easy as it can get, and this guide will teach you all the Talents you need to unlock and stats you need to stack for making the best Heavy Guardian in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

Heavy Guardian gameplay mechanics in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

The Heavy Guardian utilizes Rage and Sand Crystals (Image via A Plus)

Before you start leveling up your skills, it’s always better to know how the basic mechanics work. Like many others, a Heavy Guardian makes use of Rage and Sand Crystals. These two resources are necessary for utilizing various skills required for the build.

Ad

Trending

Rage is represented with a white meter that generates passively as you take damage or by using specific skills. Sand Crystals are the five dots under the bar that charge on using super and a few other skills alongside Rage.

Skills that do not generate these resources consume them to activate some powerful buffs for you, and defuffs upon enemies. Let’s find out which ones are the best for Block Heavy Guardian in Star Resonance.

Ad

Best Talent setup for Block Heavy Guardian in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Activate Block spec to assign points into other useful nodes (Image via A Plus)

After you complete the shared initial tree for Heavy Guardian, you’ll be able to unlock the Block Spec. Here are all the major nodes you need to pick up to set up the build:

Ad

Rage Enhancement: This node cuts down two Sand Crystal charges from Granite Fury, allowing you to use it more frequently.

This node cuts down two Sand Crystal charges from Granite Fury, allowing you to use it more frequently. Heart of Rock: This node grants the Heart of Rock buff that activates after using Granite Fury 10 times and changes the skill into Stone Fist, which grants Enraged status.

This node grants the Heart of Rock buff that activates after using Granite Fury 10 times and changes the skill into Stone Fist, which grants Enraged status. Rampart Fury: Replaces Shield Bash with Counter Attack that consumes Rage to trigger 100% Block chance and further reduces attack damage taken from them by 30%.

Replaces Shield Bash with Counter Attack that consumes Rage to trigger 100% Block chance and further reduces attack damage taken from them by 30%. Granite: This may sound related to Granite Fury, but it activates after using Stone Fist and summons one Granite from the ground to hit nearby enemies every 2 seconds.

This may sound related to Granite Fury, but it activates after using Stone Fist and summons one Granite from the ground to hit nearby enemies every 2 seconds. Enraged Rock Heart: Increases your Lucky Strike chance by 10%.

Increases your Lucky Strike chance by 10%. Sand Block: A scuccleful block results in one Sand Crystal due to this node, and a Lucky Block provides two.

A scuccleful block results in one Sand Crystal due to this node, and a Lucky Block provides two. Shattering Rageblow: Grants a 20% chance that your next basic attack will be a Ragenblow that deals 400% damage and increases damage reduction while blocking by 10%.

Grants a 20% chance that your next basic attack will be a Ragenblow that deals 400% damage and increases damage reduction while blocking by 10%. Block Recovery: Blocking an attack will recover 1% of your HP and two Rage, while Lucky Block doubles the effect.

Blocking an attack will recover 1% of your HP and two Rage, while Lucky Block doubles the effect. Fortune Bastion: Using the Brave Bastion skill will allow you to block Magic Damage for a duration.

Using the Brave Bastion skill will allow you to block Magic Damage for a duration. Fang of the Alpha: This node grants a direct 8% damage reduction against bosses.

This node grants a direct 8% damage reduction against bosses. Granite Fury: Generating 50 Rage will summon 1 Granite, and with the build, you’ll be passively dealing regular damage to enemies while doing nothing.

Generating 50 Rage will summon 1 Granite, and with the build, you’ll be passively dealing regular damage to enemies while doing nothing. Block Shelter: Using Granite Fury improves the damage reduction of Lucky Block by 2% for each stack up to three.

Using Granite Fury improves the damage reduction of Lucky Block by 2% for each stack up to three. Shadow Veil: Each regular enemy near you increases your block chance by 3% up to 15% and the effect is doubled against elites and bosses.

Each regular enemy near you increases your block chance by 3% up to 15% and the effect is doubled against elites and bosses. Granite Combo: The Granite you summon can also get a Lucky Strike and generate an additional Granite, possibly creating an infinite loop.

The Granite you summon can also get a Lucky Strike and generate an additional Granite, possibly creating an infinite loop. Resonant Domain: While Tectonic Ring is active, generate a Sandfield in the AoE that reduces your magic damage taken by 50% and redirects half of the same damage type on all your allies towards you.

While Tectonic Ring is active, generate a Sandfield in the AoE that reduces your magic damage taken by 50% and redirects half of the same damage type on all your allies towards you. Block Blessing: Blocking an attack grants a 30% chance that the next Granite Fury attack won’t consume Sand Crystal.

Blocking an attack grants a 30% chance that the next Granite Fury attack won’t consume Sand Crystal. Group Supress: For each enemy nearby, increase the effectiveness of Supress by 3% up to 15%.

For each enemy nearby, increase the effectiveness of Supress by 3% up to 15%. Survival Instinct: If your HP falls below 30%, it reduces all damage taken by 50% and increases healing by 30% for the next 10 seconds. This effect has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

If your HP falls below 30%, it reduces all damage taken by 50% and increases healing by 30% for the next 10 seconds. This effect has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Intimidation: Provides a flat 10% damage reduction for each time a Granite hits an enemy.

Provides a flat 10% damage reduction for each time a Granite hits an enemy. Sandstone Rewind: Dealing damage with Rageblow reduces the cooldown of Brave Bastion by three seconds.

Ad

For the minor nodes, it’s best to pick what you think your character needs, as there are no bad options. However, I’ll recommend going for the Strength and Endurance nodes. Since you are already focusing on defense, having a little attack will not make much difference.

Best gear and stats for Block Heavy Guardian in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Focus on improving the recommended stats (Image via A Plus)

All armor pieces in Blue Protocol are basically the same for each class. What you need are the stats that directly improve the spec you invested in. The three main stats recommended for the Block spec Heavy Guardina are:

Ad

Strength

Luck

Mastery

The primary source of stacking Strength is through the Basic Attributes on each of your gear. It mainly increases attack for Tanks, but it's the secondary effect of armor stack that benefits the build. Luck is helpful to have consistent Luck Hit/Block, allowing your skills to loop and grant more defense throughout the fight.

Lastly, Mastery increases the block damage reduction by 0.2% for each 1% of that stat. Another stat to look out for is Versatility, as it helps with survivability by increasing the shield and healing you get, while also reducing the damage from enemies. This stat isn’t a priority, but it is always good to have.

Ad

Battle Imagines with Block Heavy Guardian in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Golden Juggernaut is one of the best Battle Imagines for Heavy Guardian (Image via A Plus)

To finish things off, you’ll also need Battle Imagines that focus on improving survivability. The two I’d recommend for Block Heavy Guardian are:

Ad

Goblin Guard: This Imagine can increase your block damage reduction.

This Imagine can increase your block damage reduction. Golden Juggernaut: Grants you a shield equal to 30% of max HP, and improves the shields gained by the entire team through any means by 8%.

How to play Block Heavy Guardian in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Activating your super increases HP and defense (Image via A Plus)

The skill rotation for Heavy Guardian is quite simple. Start by rounding up all enemies by using Sandgrip. Once they are close, use your super ‘Tectonic Ring’ to keep them in you and buff yourself. Then generate Sand Crystals and Rage through Sandshroud, which you can then use to cast Granite Fury.

Ad

In between skills, keep using basic attacks as they can also become Rageblow. Additionally, use Battle Images when required. Once you have the enemy aggro, all you need to do is keep up the Rage and Sand Crystals to continue buffing your defense using Countercrush.

Check out our other Blue Protocol guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More