Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 8 checklist guide 

Most players in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance are in the endgame by Day 8. Players have access to Legendary gear pieces on all slots, including most of the story missions in the game. With each day, there is also a new level cap to chase, further opening up the game for someone who has been grinding since Day 1.
This article lists the important stuff you can do in Day 8 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.
Everything you should be doing in Day 8 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Here is a list of things you should be doing to complete your checklist in Day 8 of BPSR:
- Complete main story quest up to the limit.
- Complete side quests and daily tasks from seasonal hub to reach the daily level cap of 53.
- Use your Talent Points on the passive tree, setting you up with 56 total points by the end of Day 8.
- Refine all gear slots to +5.
- Check-in to your Guild Center.
- Run Unstable Dungeon twice.
- Use your Life Skills until it is depleted.
1) Complete MSQ
Complete the main story quest of Day 8 until Episode 5 Part 1. Keep going until it shows you a countdown for the next step.
2) Complete side quests and daily tasks for EXP
Complete all available side quests and daily tasks from journal and seasonal hub respectively, and reach the level cap of 53 at the end of Day 8.
3) Refine all gear to +5
Refine all gear slots to +5 for a boost in Ability Score. You might not be able to finish this within one day, so take your time to farm for materials and then make refinement your priority everyday.
4) Talent Points
Use your Talent Points on the passive tree by leveling up. Get Arcane Seal from chests, and Talent Points from leveling up your character.
5) Guild check-in
Check in to your Guild Center for currencies. Next, go to the Cargo mission vendor and turn in your materials from life skills. We recommend fishing for this.
