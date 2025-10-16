Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 8 checklist guide 

Most players in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance are in the endgame by Day 8. Players have access to Legendary gear pieces on all slots, including most of the story missions in the game. With each day, there is also a new level cap to chase, further opening up the game for someone who has been grinding since Day 1.

Ad

This article lists the important stuff you can do in Day 8 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Everything you should be doing in Day 8 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a list of things you should be doing to complete your checklist in Day 8 of BPSR:

Complete main story quest up to the limit.

Complete side quests and daily tasks from seasonal hub to reach the daily level cap of 53.

Use your Talent Points on the passive tree, setting you up with 56 total points by the end of Day 8.

Refine all gear slots to +5.

Check-in to your Guild Center.

Run Unstable Dungeon twice.

Use your Life Skills until it is depleted.

Ad

Trending

1) Complete MSQ

Mission journal in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Complete the main story quest of Day 8 until Episode 5 Part 1. Keep going until it shows you a countdown for the next step.

Ad

2) Complete side quests and daily tasks for EXP

Daily tasks in seasonal hub (Image via A Plus)

Complete all available side quests and daily tasks from journal and seasonal hub respectively, and reach the level cap of 53 at the end of Day 8.

Ad

3) Refine all gear to +5

Refining gear (Image via A Plus)

Refine all gear slots to +5 for a boost in Ability Score. You might not be able to finish this within one day, so take your time to farm for materials and then make refinement your priority everyday.

Ad

4) Talent Points

Talent Points in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Use your Talent Points on the passive tree by leveling up. Get Arcane Seal from chests, and Talent Points from leveling up your character.

Ad

5) Guild check-in

Check in to your Guild Center for currencies. Next, go to the Cargo mission vendor and turn in your materials from life skills. We recommend fishing for this.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More